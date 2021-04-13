Baker Street 4 Hot Dog Rolls
Product Description
- 4 Pre-Cut Hot Dog Rolls
- If you want to make an original style hot dog at home, a delicious barbecue crowd-pleaser or an American diner staple, you need our classic hot dog rolls. Each roll is carefully crafted for the original shape, the original size and the original texture - so you can enjoy your favourites at home!
- Your Hot Dog, Your Way, You'll Love It.
- Lovingly baked and cleverly packed...
- ...so you can enjoy it for longer. At Baker Street we're passionate about delicious bread that lasts longer. Our clean, clever packaging process protects our unique bakes from the tiny micro-organisms that create mould, meaning less waste and great taste whenever you're ready to enjoy!
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans!
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Malted Barley Flour, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry Place.And Once Opened... To Keep This Product at its best Reseal Between Uses. For Best Before: Please See Front of Pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For the Perfect Hot Dog, Heat and Serve...
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven 200°C, 180°C Fan, Gas Mark 6, for approx. 3 minutes.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
- M20 2LX,
Return to
Net Contents
4 x Hot Dog Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each roll (approx. 63g) contains
|% RI* per roll
|Energy
|1191kJ/282kcal
|744kJ/176kcal
|9%
|Fat
|3.9g
|2.4g
|3%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|54.0g
|33.8g
|of which sugars
|10.8g
|6.8g
|8%
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.9g
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.7g
|12%
