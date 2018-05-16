Lindt Excellence Chocolate Tasting Collection 100G

Product Description
- 10 Assorted fine dark & milk chocolates.
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Lindt EXCELLENCE Tasting Collection box 100g - 10 fine chocolates, 5 luxury recipes
- Discover a little taste of luxury with Lindt EXCELLENCE Tasting Collection.
- Crafted with passion by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Lindt EXCELLENCE combines the finest cocoa and highest quality ingredients into sophisticated recipes. When paired with quality coffee, tea, and wine, each recipe creates unique experiences for all the senses. Experiment and find the perfect match for you!
- Please separate window film from card before recycling both
- 10 individually wrapped fine dark & milk chocolates
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Hazelnuts, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya, Rapeseed Lecithin), Sea Salt (Fleur de Sel), Natural Flavourings, Artificial Flavourings, Vanilla, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 23% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 48% minimum, Extra Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 70% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Almonds and other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG,
- 8802 Kilchberg,
- Switzerland.
- Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
- 64400 Oloron-Sainte-Marie,
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2295 kJ/551 kcal
|Fat
|35 g
|- of which saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|48 g
|- of which sugars
|44 g
|Protein
|6.8 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
