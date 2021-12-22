Fever Tree Italian Blood Orange Soda 500Ml

Quirky but cool
Just the job for a refreshing change to normal tonic
Lovely refreshing drink
We really enjoyed this refreshing drink it was a lively colour with a nice flavour. The sparkle was nice on the pallet. Would buy again. Bought as part of a promotion.
Fresh & fruity
I found the Fever Tree Italian Blood Orange Soda to taste exactly as the name suggests, fresh and very fruity. This complements any drink, although I had it with vodka, I would expect a similar taste with gin or other spirit of your choice. Excellent choice and I'd readily buy again as a change from the bland plain soda, that I would previously have bought.
For a nice looking drink
I subbed this soda in for the normal stuff for a good looking set of drinks. It has a refreshing taste to it, upon which we garnished with orange slices on top.
Lovely flavour
Not normally a fan of soda but this product has a lovely flavour and you can taste the quality of the product. This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Very tasty
love fever tree so was great to see thisnon offer with checkout smart
Great taste
This is a lovely drink to have with any meal. The whole familynenjoyed this drink. I got this drink on promotion and i will definately buy it again
Drink
Lovely refreshing drink, great on its own or with ice
Tasty mixer
Great flavour and perfect by itself or as a mixer.
Refreshing Deink
Lovely refreshing drink could be used as a mixer or great on its own