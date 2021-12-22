We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fever Tree Italian Blood Orange Soda 500Ml

4.6(34)Write a review
£2.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Flavoured carbonated soft drink.
  • If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best.
  • Natural colour may fade.
  • A crisp & juicy soda crafted by blending spring water with Italian blood oranges and a unique herbal blend including notes of wormwood and gentian.
  • Fever-Tree Italian Blood Orange Soda contains only 17 kcal per 100ml and contains absolutely no artificial flavours or sweeteners.
  • It pairs perfectly with premium vodkas and Italian bitter apéritifs. For the perfect drink simply mix: 50ml spirit, 150ml Fever-Tree Mixer, garnish & stir.
  • Fever-Tree is proud to be voted no.1 bestselling and top trending mixer by the world’s best bars (Drinks International Awards 2022).
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Low in Calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Blood Orange Flavouring, Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Concentrates (Safflower, Lemon, Sweet Potato, Carrot), Sodium Bicarbonate

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight, keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days.Best before end: see below.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pairs perfectly with:
  • Vodka or Italian bitter apéritifs.
  • 1. 1/4 spirit.
  • 2. 3/4 Fever-Tree mixer.
  • 3. Garnish & stir.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open and handle with care.

Name and address

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186 - 188,
  • Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Richmond Marketing,
  • 1a Cadogan House,
  • 322 Lisburn Rd,
  • Belfast,
  • BT9 6GH.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy:73kJ,17kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.3g
of which sugars:4.3g
Protein:0g
Salt:0.04g

Safety information

WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open and handle with care.

34 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Quirky but cool

4 stars

Just the job for a refreshing change to normal tonic

Lovely refreshing drink

5 stars

We really enjoyed this refreshing drink it was a lively colour with a nice flavour. The sparkle was nice on the pallet. Would buy again. Bought as part of a promotion.

Fresh & fruity

5 stars

I found the Fever Tree Italian Blood Orange Soda to taste exactly as the name suggests, fresh and very fruity. This complements any drink, although I had it with vodka, I would expect a similar taste with gin or other spirit of your choice. Excellent choice and I'd readily buy again as a change from the bland plain soda, that I would previously have bought.

For a nice looking drink

4 stars

I subbed this soda in for the normal stuff for a good looking set of drinks. It has a refreshing taste to it, upon which we garnished with orange slices on top.

Lovely flavour

4 stars

Not normally a fan of soda but this product has a lovely flavour and you can taste the quality of the product. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Very tasty

5 stars

love fever tree so was great to see thisnon offer with checkout smart

Great taste

5 stars

This is a lovely drink to have with any meal. The whole familynenjoyed this drink. I got this drink on promotion and i will definately buy it again

Drink

5 stars

Lovely refreshing drink, great on its own or with ice

Tasty mixer

5 stars

Great flavour and perfect by itself or as a mixer.

Refreshing Deink

4 stars

Lovely refreshing drink could be used as a mixer or great on its own

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

