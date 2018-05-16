Yeo Valley Organic Gut Health Kefir Strawberry 4X100g

Product Description
- Fermented Strawberry Yogurt with Live Kefir Cultures
- Love your gut*
- *Source of calcium. Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- No Idea About Kefir?
- This ancient way of fermenting yogurt has been around for centuries. It's creamy, tangy and packed with billions of live bacteria from our 14 different culture strains (hello diversity!).
- Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/non UK agriculture
- OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People
- Organic British Milk
- 14 strains of live cultures
- It's Spoonable
- Calcium & phosphorus for bones & teeth
- High in protein
- Low in fat
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Milk Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures, Organic Strawberries (5%), Organic Sugar (5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please Keep Refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.
Warnings
- PLEASE BE CAREFUL, OUR RECYCLABLE POTS CAN BE SHARP WHEN SEPARATED.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Lid. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- U.K.
Net Contents
4 x 100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|332kJ/79kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|11.1g
|of which sugars
|9.5g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.11g
|Calcium
|161mg/ 20% NRV
|Phosphorus
|117mg/ 16% NRV
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Safety information
PLEASE BE CAREFUL, OUR RECYCLABLE POTS CAN BE SHARP WHEN SEPARATED.
