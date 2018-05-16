itsu satay noodles & gyoza meal kits 448g
New
Product Description
- Ramen noodles with vegetables, vegetable gyoza and a satay flavour miso broth
- Dinner for 2, in 10...
- Noodles & gyoza meal [for 2] is inspired by a dish first served in our award-winning Chelsea restaurant back in 1997.
- Made with restaurant quality noodles & gyoza, Asian style veg & hand-crafted broths.
- We created two flavours; classic & satay. Simply heat in a saucepan with some water for an Asian inspired dinner [for 2] in 10 minutes.
- Vegetable dumplings, noodles, Asian style veg & hand-crafted satay broth
- Ready in 10 mins
- Source of protein
- Low in fat
- Vegan recipe
- Pack size: 448G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles (45%): Wheat Flour, Water, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Vegetable Mix (27%): Black Fungus, Edamame Soya Beans, Broccoli, Gyoza (18%): Water, Wheat Flour, Vegetables (Carrot, Leek, Spring Onion, White Onion, Sweet Cabbage), Tofu (Soya Beans, Water), High Protein Soya Mince, Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Corn Oil, Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Alcohol), Wheat Gluten, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Seasoning Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Onion Oil, Ginger, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Onion Oil, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Soya Protein, Soy Seasoning (Soya, Beans, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrin, Vinegar), Black Pepper, Satay Broth (10%): Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Sesame Paste, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Alcohol, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Onion Powder, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Pepper
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen - 18°C.Do not re-freeze.
Produce of
Packed in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking instructions [from frozen]
- - Empty the satay broth into a medium saucepan & add 400ml of water [approx. 1 1/3 mugs]. Bring to the boil.
- - Add all the ramen noodles and vegetables. Bring to the boil again & stir well.
- - Add all the gyoza & simmer for 5 mins.
- Serve in a bowl & enjoy!
- [feel free to accessorise with fresh veg, cooked chicken, green leaves... just about any leftovers from the fridge]
- For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- Do not re-heat once cooked.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Net Contents
448g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g
|as sold per: serving (1/2 pack)
|Energy (kJ)
|587
|1312
|Energy (kcal)
|139
|311
|Fat (g)
|2.9
|6.5
|of which saturates (g)
|0.4
|0.9
|Carbohydrate (g)
|21
|47
|of which sugars (g)
|2.1
|4.7
|Fibre (g)
|1.4
|3.2
|Protein (g)
|5.9
|13
|Salt (g)
|1.3
|3.0
