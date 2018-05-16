Grenade Peanut Nutter Ice Cream Bar 4X55ml

Product Description
- High Protein Caramel Flavour Ice Cream, with a Layer of Caramel Flavour Sauce and Roasted Peanuts with a Couverture Chocolate Flavoured Coating with Sugars and Sweeteners.
- Box - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- High Protein
- Low Sugar
- 137 Calories per Bar
- 6.9g Protein per Bar
- 0.9g Sugar per Bar
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 220ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Couverture Chocolate with Sweeteners (21%) (Cocoa Butter, Sweeteners: Maltitol, Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides; Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers: Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Flavouring), Protein Blend (Milk Protein, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk)), Oligofructose, Roasted Salted Peanuts (4.5%) (Peanuts, Rapeseed Oil, Salt), Coconut Oil, Sweeteners: Xylitol, Steviol Glycosides, Polydextrose, Egg White Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Whipping Cream (Milk), Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Citrates, Caramel (Sugar, Water), Flavourings, Colours: Plain Caramel, Carotenes, Salt, Thickener: Carrageenan
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts and Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen, must be -18°C or colder.For Best Before End see side of pack.
Number of uses
Serving size = 43g (55ml)
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 43g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100 g
|(as consumed) Per 43 g (55ml)
|Energy
|1322 kJ
|568 kJ
|-
|318 kcal
|137 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|9.2 g
|of which saturates
|12 g
|5.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|17 g
|7.1 g
|of which sugars
|2.0 g
|0.9 g
|of which polyols
|8.2 g
|3.6 g
|Fibre
|7 g
|2.8 g
|Protein
|16 g
|6.9 g
|Salt
|0.21 g
|0.09 g
