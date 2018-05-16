We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Grenade Peanut Nutter Ice Cream Bar 4X55ml

Product Description

  • High Protein Caramel Flavour Ice Cream, with a Layer of Caramel Flavour Sauce and Roasted Peanuts with a Couverture Chocolate Flavoured Coating with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • Box - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
Information

Ingredients

Water, Couverture Chocolate with Sweeteners (21%) (Cocoa Butter, Sweeteners: Maltitol, Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides; Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers: Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Flavouring), Protein Blend (Milk Protein, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk)), Oligofructose, Roasted Salted Peanuts (4.5%) (Peanuts, Rapeseed Oil, Salt), Coconut Oil, Sweeteners: Xylitol, Steviol Glycosides, Polydextrose, Egg White Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Whipping Cream (Milk), Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Citrates, Caramel (Sugar, Water), Flavourings, Colours: Plain Caramel, Carotenes, Salt, Thickener: Carrageenan

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts and Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen, must be -18°C or colder.For Best Before End see side of pack.

Number of uses

Serving size = 43g (55ml)

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Grenade (UK) Ltd,
  • Grenade HQ,
  • Marsh Lane,
  • Hampton in Arden,
  • B92 0AJ,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

4 x 43g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100 g(as consumed) Per 43 g (55ml)
Energy 1322 kJ568 kJ
-318 kcal137 kcal
Fat 21 g9.2 g
of which saturates 12 g5.3 g
Carbohydrate 17 g7.1 g
of which sugars 2.0 g0.9 g
of which polyols 8.2 g3.6 g
Fibre 7 g2.8 g
Protein 16 g6.9 g
Salt 0.21 g0.09 g

