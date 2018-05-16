Veetee Heat & Eat Sticky Rice Pots (2x130g)

Product Description
- Sticky Rice
- Discover More at www.veetee.com
- Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it!
- Veetee rice is cooked using our unique Steam Filtered™ process, giving you perfectly fluffy rice in 60 seconds.
- Steamed, Not Stodgy!
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- Steam Filtered
- Perfectly Sticky
- Enjoy Now, Enjoy Later
- Microwave or Stir Fry for 1 Min
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
Steamed Short Grain Rice (97%), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Glucono Delta-Lactone, Sugar, Salt
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Stir Fry
Instructions: Alternatively stir-fry each portion for 1 minute in a little vegetable oil. Do not reheat.
Produce of
Origin Non-UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Veetee Foods Ltd,
- Rochester,
- Kent,
- ME2 4DU.
Return to
- Veetee Foods Ltd,
- Rochester,
- Kent,
- ME2 4DU.
Net Contents
2 x 130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains:
|Energy
|644kJ/152kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|(of which saturates
|0.2g)
|Carbohydrates
|31.7g
|(of which sugars
|0.1g)
|Protein
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.14g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021