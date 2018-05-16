We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Veetee Heat & Eat Sticky Rice Pots (2x130g)

Veetee Heat & Eat Sticky Rice Pots (2x130g)
£ 1.00
£3.85/kg

Product Description

  • Sticky Rice
  • Discover More at www.veetee.com
  • Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it!
  • Veetee rice is cooked using our unique Steam Filtered™ process, giving you perfectly fluffy rice in 60 seconds.
  • Steamed, Not Stodgy!
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • Steam Filtered
  • Perfectly Sticky
  • Enjoy Now, Enjoy Later
  • Microwave or Stir Fry for 1 Min
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

Steamed Short Grain Rice (97%), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Glucono Delta-Lactone, Sugar, Salt

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Alternatively stir-fry each portion for 1 minute in a little vegetable oil. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Veetee Foods Ltd,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4DU.

Return to

  • Veetee Foods Ltd,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4DU.

Net Contents

2 x 130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains:
Energy 644kJ/152kcal
Fat 1.8g
(of which saturates 0.2g)
Carbohydrates 31.7g
(of which sugars 0.1g)
Protein 2.3g
Salt 0.14g

