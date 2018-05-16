YAMAS AUTHENTIC GREEK FETA CHEESE PDO 200g

Product Description
- Full fat soft cheese made in Greece with Pasteurised Greek Sheep & Goat's milk
- With a classic, tangy flavour and crumbly texture, this authentic cheese is ideal in salads and pasta
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Feta Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains Sheep & Goats' Milk Allergen Advice see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated - once opened use within 3 days, do not exceed 'best before' date.
Name and address
- Produced and packed for:
- Futura Foods UK Ltd,
- Dursley,
- GL11 4HH.
Return to
- Futura Foods UK Ltd,
- Dursley,
- GL11 4HH.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per. 100 g:
|Energy
|1180kJ (282kcal)
|Total fat
|24 g
|- of which saturates
|15 g
|Carbohydrate
|0,4 g
|- of which sugars
|0,4 g
|Protein
|16 g
|Salt
|3,0 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021