Tesco Tex Mex Sticky BBQ Mini Ribs 300G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1253kJ / 300kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked pork mini ribs marinated in a blend of spices with a sachet of smoky barbecue sauce.
- Slow cooked. Marinated in a blend of spices, finished with a smoky barbecue sauce. This pack of pork riblets has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture. Our chefs have been inspired by the flavours of Southern America and Mexico to create this collection of fusion Tex Mex favourites.
- Tex Mex Marinated pork mini ribs slow cooked for meat that falls of the bone
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Ribs (83%), Smoky Memphis Barbecue Sauce (13%) [Sugar, Water, Honey, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Tomato Purée, Corn Starch, Garlic, Salt, Smoked Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Sugar, Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Red Pepper Flakes, Rice Flour, Tomato Flake, Onion, Green Pepper, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven cook 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Remove outer packaging and set sachet of sauce to one side. Remove meat from pouch, place onto a baking tray. Evenly separate the pork riblets and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove from oven, open sauce sachet and pour over the riblets coating evenly. Return to oven for a further 5 minutes. Serve and enjoy
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins/900W 3 mins
Remove outer packaging and set sachet of sauce to one side.
Place the pouch into a microwaveable dish and pierce top of the pouch several times.
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) or 3 minutes (900W).
Shake pouch gently halfway through cooking.
Stand for 2 minutes, then carefully open the pouch and drain off remaining cooking juices.
Remove the riblets onto a dish, open sauce sachet and pour over the riblets coating evenly.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (158g)
|Energy
|1253kJ / 300kcal
|1979kJ / 474kcal
|Fat
|17.2g
|27.1g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|10.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|15.8g
|Sugars
|8.3g
|13.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.4g
|Protein
|25.6g
|40.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
