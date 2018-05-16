- Energy229kJ 55kcal3%
Product Description
- Birds Eye Petits Pois 960g
- Enjoy Petits Pois as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a Difference with Responsibly Sourced and Prepared Food Every Day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Add some green to your plate!
- Our Petits Pois are a source of Vitamin C and rich in protein which makes them great for your immune system* and for your muscles**.
- * Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- ** Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- One serving of Birds Eye Petits Pois provides 1 of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
- For 75 years our field teams have helped nurture unique varieties of peas that give our Petits Pois that special burst of sweetness, every time.
- We ensure all our Petits Pois are picked when they are young and juicy, and then frozen within 2 1/2 hours to capture their freshness.
- What's more, our peas are grown and harvested in the UK using only sustainable farming practices, so you can enjoy delicious food, responsibly sourced.
- 100% Recyclable
- Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Re-Sealable
- A burst of sweetness
- Best Quality
- Source of Vitamin C
- 1 of 5 a Day Servings
- Locked in Freshness
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 960G
- Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- Source of Vitamin C
Information
Storage
See back of pack for best before end dateStore in a freezer at -18°C or cooler
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Alternatively, boil
Place in a pan and add sufficient boiling water to cover.
Bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 2 minutes.
Drain and serve. Season to taste.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Prepare...
To retain more vitamins, Microwave Straight from the Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Caution: Do not eat raw, cook before consumption
Number of uses
12 Servings Per Pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
Net Contents
960g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Serving Microwaved Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|285kJ
|229kJ
|- kcal
|68kcal
|55kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.6g
|- of which Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|6.0g
|- of which Sugars
|4.9g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|4.8g
|Protein
|4.9g
|3.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|16mg 20% NRV#
|12mg 15% NRV#
|#Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
