Preta Manger Dark Chocolate & Almond Granola 420G
New
Product Description
- A blend of golden syrup and cocoa toasted oats with whole roasted almonds, dark chocolate curls and flaked almonds.
- Bringing Pret Joy to Your Home
- Inspired by our famous vegan cookie, our Dark Chocolate & Almond Granola is rich and indulgent, packed with cocoa toasted oats and dark chocolate curls. Finished with whole and flaked almonds for a nutty crunch.
- Don't Recycle
- Under licence from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
- Pret® is the registered trade mark of Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
- Intensely rich & chocolatey, with whole almonds and dark chocolate curls
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Ingredients
Oats (51%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Sunflower Oil, Whole Roasted Almonds (5%), Cocoa Powder (Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate), Dark Chocolate Curls (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Vanilla Flavouring), Flaked Almonds (2%), Vanilla Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- Made to a vegan recipe. Not suitable for Peanut, other Nuts, Sesame, Milk, Barley, Rye, Spelt (Wheat) and Wheat allergy sufferers or Coeliacs. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Reseal bag after use for best quality.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- To enjoy a sumptuous breakfast bowl, try adding a handful of our Dark Chocolate & Almond Granola to a layer of creamy coconut yogurt and finish with some freshly sliced strawberries.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 9 servings
Warnings
- Important: Although we have taken care to remove all nut shells, some may remain. Young children can choke on nuts.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- Pret A Manger France,
Return to
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- pret.co.uk
Net Contents
420g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 45g serving
|†% RI Per 45g serving
|Energy
|1983kJ
|892kJ
|11%
|-
|474kcal
|213kcal
|Fat
|21.3g
|9.6g
|14%
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|1.4g
|7%
|Carbohydrates
|57.0g
|25.7g
|10%
|of which sugars
|20.3g
|9.1g
|10%
|Fibre
|6.1g
|2.8g
|Protein
|10.4g
|4.7g
|9%
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.22g
|4%
|†RI = Reference Intake. Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 9 servings
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Although we have taken care to remove all nut shells, some may remain. Young children can choke on nuts.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021