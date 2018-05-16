We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Preta Manger Dark Chocolate & Almond Granola 420G

Preta Manger Dark Chocolate & Almond Granola 420G
£ 3.50
£0.83/100g

New

Product Description

  • A blend of golden syrup and cocoa toasted oats with whole roasted almonds, dark chocolate curls and flaked almonds.
  • Bringing Pret Joy to Your Home
  • Inspired by our famous vegan cookie, our Dark Chocolate & Almond Granola is rich and indulgent, packed with cocoa toasted oats and dark chocolate curls. Finished with whole and flaked almonds for a nutty crunch.
  • Don't Recycle
  • Under licence from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
  • Pret® is the registered trade mark of Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
  • Intensely rich & chocolatey, with whole almonds and dark chocolate curls
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 420G

Information

Ingredients

Oats (51%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Sunflower Oil, Whole Roasted Almonds (5%), Cocoa Powder (Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate), Dark Chocolate Curls (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Vanilla Flavouring), Flaked Almonds (2%), Vanilla Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made to a vegan recipe. Not suitable for Peanut, other Nuts, Sesame, Milk, Barley, Rye, Spelt (Wheat) and Wheat allergy sufferers or Coeliacs. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Reseal bag after use for best quality.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy a sumptuous breakfast bowl, try adding a handful of our Dark Chocolate & Almond Granola to a layer of creamy coconut yogurt and finish with some freshly sliced strawberries.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 9 servings

Warnings

  • Important: Although we have taken care to remove all nut shells, some may remain. Young children can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • Pret A Manger France,

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • pret.co.uk

Net Contents

420g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 45g serving†% RI Per 45g serving
Energy1983kJ892kJ11%
-474kcal213kcal
Fat21.3g9.6g14%
of which saturates3.2g1.4g7%
Carbohydrates57.0g25.7g10%
of which sugars20.3g9.1g10%
Fibre6.1g2.8g
Protein10.4g4.7g9%
Salt0.48g0.22g4%
†RI = Reference Intake. Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains approx. 9 servings---

Safety information

