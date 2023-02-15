Costa Coffee Mocha Italia Signature Decaf Blend 200G

If I wanted instant coffee taste, I'd buy instant
How have they made ground coffee taste like and instant? I drink a lot of decaf coffe and yet I've never come across one that tastes like instant coffee before. Usually lasts 4 weeks, only leaving this review as buying more decaf coffee a week later. Avoid it and go Tesco own brand even if it's reduced like it was for me.
Good
Good flavour. My favourite cheap decaf coffee.
Massively dissapointing
Doesn't dissolve in boiling water? Very confused and even after 5 minutes there were loads of bits and a lumps at the bottom.
Excellent flavour.
It goes well with oat milk.
Costa RFA Decaf Roast & Ground Signature Blend (5 x 200g). I have my decaf coffee before going to work because it's really good. It's hard to find a decaf coffee that I really like. If you're picky this is for you
rubbish
would not disolve even though on packet says it makes a cup by stirring avoid avoid unless you like lumpy coffee
Nice coffee
Really love costa coffe so was pleased to try this, I used my cafeter and it was lovely tasty smooth. Filled the room with coffee aroma, I love coffee and like to try new ones this was definitely nice and easy to make
Great taste
I love a Costa coffee when I'm out and about and before I'd tried this I would order a coffee for delivery. But no more, I now use these on the daily and I've not only saved a lot of money but it tastes amazing.