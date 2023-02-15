We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Costa Coffee Mocha Italia Signature Decaf Blend 200G

4.3(41)Write a review
Costa Coffee Mocha Italia Signature Decaf Blend 200G
£4.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated Roasted and Ground Coffee.
  • At Costa, we know great coffee. Our delicate decaf is the perfect balance of Arabica and Robusta beans to deliver the great taste of our legendary signature blend. Medium bodied for a smooth and nutty flavour and a hint of sweetness, each batch has been lovingly tested and tasted by our master of coffee.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Under licence from Costa limited. Costa® is the registered trade mark of Costa Limited.
  • Robusta and Arabica Beans
  • Smooth and Nutty with Notes of Caramel
  • Ground for Cafetiere & Filter
  • Strength - Medium - No.3
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened store in an airtight container and keep refrigerated. Best enjoyed within two weeks of opening.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Coffee the Costa Way
  • 1. 1-2 tablespoon per cup (250ml)
  • 2. Add freshly boiled water
  • 3. Stir thoroughly brew for 4-5 mins

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

200g ℮

41 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

If I wanted instant coffee taste, I'd buy instant

2 stars

How have they made ground coffee taste like and instant? I drink a lot of decaf coffe and yet I've never come across one that tastes like instant coffee before. Usually lasts 4 weeks, only leaving this review as buying more decaf coffee a week later. Avoid it and go Tesco own brand even if it's reduced like it was for me.

Good

4 stars

Good flavour. My favourite cheap decaf coffee.

Massively dissapointing

1 stars

Doesn't dissolve in boiling water? Very confused and even after 5 minutes there were loads of bits and a lumps at the bottom.

Excellent flavour.

5 stars

Excellent flavour.

It goes well with oat milk.

5 stars

It goes well with oat milk.

Costa RFA Decaf Roast & Ground Signature Blend (5

4 stars

A COSTA Customer

Costa RFA Decaf Roast & Ground Signature Blend (5 x 200g). I have my decaf coffee before going to work because it's really good. It's hard to find a decaf coffee that I really like. If you're picky this is for you

rubbish

1 stars

would not disolve even though on packet says it makes a cup by stirring avoid avoid unless you like lumpy coffee

Nice coffee

4 stars

A COSTA Customer

Really love costa coffe so was pleased to try this, I used my cafeter and it was lovely tasty smooth. Filled the room with coffee aroma, I love coffee and like to try new ones this was definitely nice and easy to make

Great taste

5 stars

A COSTA Customer

I love a Costa coffee when I'm out and about and before I'd tried this I would order a coffee for delivery. But no more, I now use these on the daily and I've not only saved a lot of money but it tastes amazing.

