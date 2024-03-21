Cornetto Soft Chocolate And Vanilla Cones 4X140ml

Vanilla ice cream in a wafer cone (15%) with chocolate flavour coating (8%) and chocolate sauce (8.6%).

Cornetto Soft Chocolatey Ice Cream Cone is the promise of a deliciously surprising combination of contrasts from top to tip. Soft and smooth vanilla flavour ice cream with sweet chocolate sauce, plus a crisp, crunchy golden wafer cone with a chocolate layer and the iconic chocolatey tip make it an irresistible one-of-a-kind afternoon treat. For over 50 years we’ve been perfecting our Cornetto recipe, making sure the taste of every Cornetto ice cream is even better than the last. An Italian ice cream manufacturer from Naples found a way to spread passion for ice cream to everyone, creating a formula that could not fail: a creamy texture, delicious flavours, and quality ingredients. From this breakthrough came the Cornetto we know and love today. Each pack contains four tasty ice cream cones that, whether enjoyed as an afternoon snack or a dessert, are guaranteed to be a favourite with family and friends. Break the ice with Cornetto ice cream and enjoy spontaneous moments. Why not try our other tasty Cornetto combinations, including the delicious Cornetto Soft Strawberry or Cornetto Soft Caramel & Hazelnut? Made without artificial colours or flavourings, this softer, larger Cornetto ice cream cone will delight your taste buds.

Cornetto Soft Chocolatey is an irresistibly soft and smooth vanilla flavour ice cream with a delicious chocolate sauce centre A crispy baked cone containing a softer, smoother, vanilla ice cream treat with a delicious chocolate sauce Don't forget about Cornetto's legendary chocolatey tip at the base of the ice cream cone When a creamy texture meets a crunchy one – you just can’t beat the irresistibly tasty combo of smooth ice cream, a crunchy cone, and a chocolatey tip These smooth ice cream cones come in a pack of 4 – the perfect dessert to share with your family Cornetto Soft Chocolatey ice cream cones are the perfect treat to bring together family and friends at any time of the year

Pack size: 0.324KG

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, coconut fat, WHEAT flour, dextrose, glucose-fructose syrup, fructose, soluble fibre, sunflower oil, fat-reduced cocoa powder, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, lecithins, ammonium phosphatides), potato starch, stabilisers (guar gum, tara gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), salt, flavourings, caramelised sugar syrup. May contain hazelnut and soy

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

560 ℮