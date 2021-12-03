Haribo Fruitilicious Fruit Gums 150G

Don't buy it
very difficult to chew, the hardest texture for gums, don't buy it
Tasty, not so sure about amount of reduced sugar,
Tasty, not so sure about amount of reduced sugar, but assuaged my conscience
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrin, Water, Gelatine, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Fruit Juice from Concentrate: Apple, Raspberry, Strawberry, Lemon, Pineapple, Acid: Citric Acid, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Bilberry, Carrot, Apple, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Hibiscus, Blackcurrant, Flavouring, Glazing Agents: White and Yellow Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Invert Sugar Syrup
Best before end ...(See print on back of pack).Store away from heat and humidity.
Package contains approx. 6 portions
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per portion (25 g)
|Energy:
|1 195 kJ/284 kcal
|4 %
|Fat:
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates:
|0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate:
|54 g
|5 %
|of which sugars:
|34 g
|9 %
|Fibre:
|19 g
|Protein:
|6.4 g
|3 %
|Salt:
|0.05 g
|<1 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
