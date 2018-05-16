Tesco Tex Mex Bbq Pulled Pork 410G

- Energy1442kJ 344kcal17%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 890kJ / 212kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked marinated pork shoulder with a sachet of sweet honey barbecue sauce.
- Slow Cooked. Marinated in a blend of spices, and finished with a honey BBQ sauce. Sous vide. This product has been sealed in an airtight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture. Our chefs have been inspired by the flavours of Southern America and Mexico to create this collection of fusion Tex Mex favourites.
- Tex Mex Marinated pork slowly cooked, with a sweet honey BBQ sauce
- Pack size: 410G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Boneless Pork Shoulder (76%), Sweet Honey Barbecue Sauce (19%)[Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Molasses, Honey, Cornflour, Smoked Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Sugar, Spices, Dried Vegetables [Red Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper], Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Remove meat from pouch, place in an ovenable dish and cover with foil. Place in the center of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Remove from oven. Discard foil and any cooking juices. Take 2 forks, place 1 fork into the meat and pull the meat apart with the other fork to create a shredded effect. Drizzle the contents of the sauce sachet evenly over the shredded meat and mix thoroughly before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results, microwave cook. Remove outer packaging.
800W 5 mins 30 secs/900W 5 mins
Place the pouch into a microwavable dish and pierce top several times.
Cook on full power for 3 minutes (800W)/ 3 minutes (900W). Remove from microwave and shake gently then cook on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Stand for 2 minutes, then carefully open the pouch and drain off remaining cooking juices. Remove the pork and place into a dish, take 2 forks, place 1 fork into the meat and pull the meat apart with the other fork to create a shredded effect.
Drizzle the contents of the sauce sachet evenly over the shredded meat and mix thoroughly before serving.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
410 g e
Nutrition
Typical Values
|Per 100g
1/2 of a pack (162g**)
Energy
890kJ / 212kcal
1442kJ / 344kcal
Fat
9.5g
15.3g
Saturates
3.3g
5.3g
Carbohydrate
11.6g
18.8g
Sugars
11.6g
18.8g
Fibre
0.7g
1.2g
Protein
19.8g
32.0g
Salt
0.4g
0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
** When microwaved according to instructions 410g typically weighs 324g.
|-
|-
When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
