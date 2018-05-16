Tesco Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza 272g

- Energy1704kJ 406kcal20%
- Fat17.7g25%
- Saturates7.9g40%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1244kJ / 297kcal
Product Description
- A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and smoked pepperoni.
- Thin & Crispy Topped with creamy mozzarella and beechwood smoked pepperoni.
- Pack size: 272G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Water, Smoked Pepperoni (10%) [Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic Powder, Paprika, Pepper Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 8-10 mins Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 10-12 mins Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
272g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pizza (137g)
|Energy
|1244kJ / 297kcal
|1704kJ / 406kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|17.7g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|7.9g
|Carbohydrate
|30.4g
|41.6g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.9g
|Protein
|13.7g
|18.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
