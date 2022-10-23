Fever Tree Mexican Lime Soda 500Ml

i BUY IT FOR MY DAUGHTER, WHO LIKES IT VERY MUCH A
i BUY IT FOR MY DAUGHTER, WHO LIKES IT VERY MUCH AND DRINKS IT REGULARLYT i PERSONALLY DRINK THE SICILIAN LEMONADE,
Virgin Mojito!!
Just love it. So fresh and brilliant either as a mixer but particularly on its own. Great straight out of the fridge.
Absolutely wonderful - refreshing - and none of that nasty sweetener after-taste.
GREAT TASTE & THIRST-QUENCHING
This is SO refreshing and a great thirst quencher. We LOVE IT.