Fever Tree Mexican Lime Soda 500Ml

Product Description

  • Flavoured carbonated soft drink.
  • If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best.
  • A zesty & fresh soda crafted by blending spring water with vibrant Mexican limes & aromatic Japanese yuzu.
  • Fever-Tree Mexican Lime Soda contains only 16 kcal per 100ml and contains absolutely no artificial flavours or sweeteners.
  • It pairs perfectly with premium vodkas and tequilas. For the perfect drink simply mix: 50ml spirit, 150ml Fever-Tree Mixer, garnish & stir.
  • Fever-Tree is proud to be voted no.1 bestselling and top trending mixer by the world’s best bars (Drinks International Awards 2022).
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fruit Sugars (Apple Juice Concentrate), Lime Juice (2%), Fructose, Yuzu Juice (0.2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Lime Flavouring, Sodium Bicarbonate

Storage

Product may separate naturally, gently invert before serving. Do not store in direct sunlight, keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days.Best before end: see below.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pairs perfectly with:
  • Vodka or Tequila
  • 1. 1/4 Spirit.
  • 2. 3/4 Fever-Tree Mixer
  • 3. Garnish & Stir.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open and handle with care.

Distributor address

  • Distributed in Northern Ireland by:
  • Richmond Marketing,
  • 1a Cadogan House,
  • 322 Lisburn Rd,
  • Belfast,
  • BT9 6GH.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy:69kJ, 16kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.0g
of which sugars:4.0g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Safety information

i BUY IT FOR MY DAUGHTER, WHO LIKES IT VERY MUCH A

4 stars

i BUY IT FOR MY DAUGHTER, WHO LIKES IT VERY MUCH AND DRINKS IT REGULARLYT i PERSONALLY DRINK THE SICILIAN LEMONADE,

Virgin Mojito!!

5 stars

Just love it. So fresh and brilliant either as a mixer but particularly on its own. Great straight out of the fridge.

Absolutely wonderful - refreshing - and none of th

5 stars

Absolutely wonderful - refreshing - and none of that nasty sweetener after-taste.

GREAT TASTE & THIRST-QUENCHING

5 stars

This is SO refreshing and a great thirst quencher. We LOVE IT.

