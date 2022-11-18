Georges Duboeuf Fleurie 75cl

Probably the best tasting fleurie I had for a few
Probably the best tasting fleurie I had for a few years. Absolutely brilliant!
Not for fans, not for anyone else either.
Been drinking Du Boeuf for thirty odd years. Last years vintage and this years are nothing like the elegant wines of the past. Not sure if they have tried to up the alcohol content but the wine is murky, sour plum tasting with no hint of the red fruits of the past or the peaches (?) mentioned. Their Brouilly last year was the same. Not the worst beaujolais I have tasted but Fleurie in general seems to have lost its charm over the last few years and this is a particular disappointment.