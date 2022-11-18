We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Georges Duboeuf Fleurie 75Cl

3.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Georges Duboeuf Fleurie 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 28/11/22.

£13.00
£13.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 28/11/22.

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Georges Duboeuf Fleurie 75cl
  • This Fleurie has been made from Gamay grapes and carefully selected for the finesse and elegance of its floral, fruity aromas. A delightful wine, best served at 15°C with poultry, lamb or cheese.
  • From an 17th century family of winegrowers, Georges Dubœuf has striven since 1964 to come up with the best wines in the Beaujolais and Mâcon to reveal the essence of the finest terroirs from each appellation.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites (SO2)

Tasting Notes

  • This Fleurie has been made from Gamay grapes and carefully selected for the finesse and elegance of its floral, fruity aromas

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

George Duboeuf

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Gamay

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are entirely in the vat. Fermentation takes place in small stainless steel tanks, at temperatures of between 25-28°C with a traditional semi-carbonic maceration. Soft pressure.

History

  • Founded in 1964 George Duboeuf is the leading private company in the Beaujolais. The annual Beaujolais run was invented by George himself and friends in the UK such as Clement Freud.

Regional Information

  • Fleurie is the most famous cru in the Beaujolais. The vineyards nestle on the hill and produce the most expressive style in the region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Produce of France

Name and address

  • Les Vins Georges Dubœuf,
  • 71570 Romanèche-Thorins,
  • France.

Return to

  • Les Vins Georges Dubœuf,
  • 71570 Romanèche-Thorins,
  • France.

Net Contents

75cl

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Probably the best tasting fleurie I had for a few

5 stars

Probably the best tasting fleurie I had for a few years. Absolutely brilliant!

Not for fans, not for anyone else either.

2 stars

Been drinking Du Boeuf for thirty odd years. Last years vintage and this years are nothing like the elegant wines of the past. Not sure if they have tried to up the alcohol content but the wine is murky, sour plum tasting with no hint of the red fruits of the past or the peaches (?) mentioned. Their Brouilly last year was the same. Not the worst beaujolais I have tasted but Fleurie in general seems to have lost its charm over the last few years and this is a particular disappointment.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here