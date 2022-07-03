Tempus Two Quartz Series Shiraz 75Cl

It's ok
A TEMPUS TWO Customer
Not the best the bottle itself is nice but it's far to strong tasting and isn't as fruity as it's made out to be. I won't be having it again. Shame really as it's not a bad price but it's just not for me sadly
Not my favourite wine
A TEMPUS TWO Customer
I wanted to try this to try something new and have previously enjoyed a Shiraz. I am primarily a Malbec drinker and really enjoy a smooth red, however I felt that this was too tangy for my pallet and therefore not for me. Wine is such an individual choice so I would always recommend giving it a go!
Nice and crisp taste.
A TEMPUS TWO Customer
I love love this Shiraz, I thought I would do a nice steak with grilled tomatoes and mushrooms with home made chips with a creamy peppercorn sauce, I put this bottle in the freezer for 5 minutes the popped it into the fridge until dinner was ready, and it's was divine, a nice soft crisp taste and it complimented our dinner amazingly. Will get this again for any type of decent meat for dinner.
Highly fruity
A TEMPUS TWO Customer
Was not a fan unfortunley I didn't find it that strong but found the hint of fruit was very over powering, it was a lovely red dry wine but was not for me. I prefer something more sweet and less fruity
Tastes lovely
A TEMPUS TWO Customer
A really nice wine, it's not my thing but even this was very tasty. The Berry flavour was bitter but not so much and also has that hint of sweetness. A very enjoyable drink for the end of the day to wine down too. Would deffinatly purchase in the future
Delicious
A TEMPUS TWO Customer
I received this product and loved it so much. Tastes amazing and one of the best bottles I've had for a long time. I always find wine gives me hangovers but this bottle didn't! Cannot fault this product it's amazing. Would highly recommend!
5*
A TEMPUS TWO Customer
As a couple we love nothing more than to chill out together with a glass or two of vino in the evening. We found this bottle of wine to be a lovely deep fruity Shiraz that leaves a subtle woody aftertaste. Pairing it with a vegan lasagne for tea we found it complimented the dish very well. Now I've had an introduction to it I would like to experiment with it mixed into various other recipes that call for wine addition.
Lovely easy wine
A TEMPUS TWO Customer
This is a lovely light red wine which is an easy drink to enjoy on its own or with food. We really enjoyed ours with spaghetti Bolognese as it seemed to go really well. I often find red wines too strong unless eating with a meal but this is a lovely wine to enjoy with friends and family with or without food.
Lovely wine
A TEMPUS TWO Customer
This is a great wine. With a strong flavour of raspberry, blackcurrant taste. Went lovely in my spaghetti bolognese and an all round winner who had the wine to compliment. A smooth, very drinkable wine. It did have a ever so slight bitter taste left behind but all in all my type of wine.
Amazing
A TEMPUS TWO Customer
I got this to try recently, I'm not normally a wine drinker but I thought I would give it a bash, it tastes amazing was having a girls night with my sister and niece, they liked it as well, was such a nice rich flavour, definitely have to buy more bottles of this