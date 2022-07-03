We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tempus Two Quartz Series Shiraz 75Cl

Product Description

  • Shiraz
  • Tempus Two Quartz series offers elegance with a touch of refined boldness. An approachable, fruit driven and contemporary wine bringing a little luxury to the everyday. Blackberry, raspberry and subtle spice followed by elegant tannins and a lengthy finish.
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Australian Vintage (UK) Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Andrew Duff

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The fruit was crushed and de-stemmed into varying sizes and styles where the fruit was fermented on oak at cooler temperatures, which allows the fruit flavours to be nurtured and enables the retention of varietal characteristics. Post fermentation the majority of the wine is matured in stainless steel tanks, whilst a proportion is transferred onto French and American oak.

History

  • Backed by four generations of winemaking heritage, Tempus Two is a cutting-edge Australian winery that does things ‘just a little bit differently'. From its spiritual home in the Hunter Valley, Tempus Two sources fruit from Australia's premium vineyard regions to craft wines with both substance and style. Tempus Two wines are developed with passion and sophistication. The wines showcase familiar and new varietals in contemporary, eye catching packaging.

Regional Information

  • The New South Wales region is one of the most sought-after wine growing regions in Australia.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Australian Vintage (UK) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA.
  • By:
  • W1743,

Importer address

  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 F206,
  • IRE.

Return to

  • Australian Vintage (UK) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA.
  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 F206,
  • IRE.
  • tempustwo.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

It's ok

3 stars

A TEMPUS TWO Customer

Not the best the bottle itself is nice but it's far to strong tasting and isn't as fruity as it's made out to be. I won't be having it again. Shame really as it's not a bad price but it's just not for me sadly

Not my favourite wine

3 stars

A TEMPUS TWO Customer

I wanted to try this to try something new and have previously enjoyed a Shiraz. I am primarily a Malbec drinker and really enjoy a smooth red, however I felt that this was too tangy for my pallet and therefore not for me. Wine is such an individual choice so I would always recommend giving it a go!

Nice and crisp taste.

1 stars

A TEMPUS TWO Customer

I love love this Shiraz, I thought I would do a nice steak with grilled tomatoes and mushrooms with home made chips with a creamy peppercorn sauce, I put this bottle in the freezer for 5 minutes the popped it into the fridge until dinner was ready, and it's was divine, a nice soft crisp taste and it complimented our dinner amazingly. Will get this again for any type of decent meat for dinner.

Highly fruity

3 stars

A TEMPUS TWO Customer

Was not a fan unfortunley I didn't find it that strong but found the hint of fruit was very over powering, it was a lovely red dry wine but was not for me. I prefer something more sweet and less fruity

Tastes lovely

4 stars

A TEMPUS TWO Customer

A really nice wine, it's not my thing but even this was very tasty. The Berry flavour was bitter but not so much and also has that hint of sweetness. A very enjoyable drink for the end of the day to wine down too. Would deffinatly purchase in the future

Delicious

5 stars

A TEMPUS TWO Customer

I received this product and loved it so much. Tastes amazing and one of the best bottles I've had for a long time. I always find wine gives me hangovers but this bottle didn't! Cannot fault this product it's amazing. Would highly recommend!

5*

5 stars

A TEMPUS TWO Customer

As a couple we love nothing more than to chill out together with a glass or two of vino in the evening. We found this bottle of wine to be a lovely deep fruity Shiraz that leaves a subtle woody aftertaste. Pairing it with a vegan lasagne for tea we found it complimented the dish very well. Now I've had an introduction to it I would like to experiment with it mixed into various other recipes that call for wine addition.

Lovely easy wine

4 stars

A TEMPUS TWO Customer

This is a lovely light red wine which is an easy drink to enjoy on its own or with food. We really enjoyed ours with spaghetti Bolognese as it seemed to go really well. I often find red wines too strong unless eating with a meal but this is a lovely wine to enjoy with friends and family with or without food.

Lovely wine

4 stars

A TEMPUS TWO Customer

This is a great wine. With a strong flavour of raspberry, blackcurrant taste. Went lovely in my spaghetti bolognese and an all round winner who had the wine to compliment. A smooth, very drinkable wine. It did have a ever so slight bitter taste left behind but all in all my type of wine.

Amazing

5 stars

A TEMPUS TWO Customer

I got this to try recently, I'm not normally a wine drinker but I thought I would give it a bash, it tastes amazing was having a girls night with my sister and niece, they liked it as well, was such a nice rich flavour, definitely have to buy more bottles of this

