Guinness Chili Con Carne Recipe Mix 40G

£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Chilli Con Carne Recipe Mix
  • A rich, smoky chilli con carne with the distinctive essence of Guinness. Create this hearty chilli in under 30 minutes with a delicious depth of flavour that tastes like it's been simmering for hours.
  • The Guinness word and associated logos are trademarks of Guinness & Co. and are used under license. This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Guinness® responsibly. www.drinkaware.ie for the facts
  • Mix, Cook, Enjoy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Ground Spices (Paprika, Cumin, Coriander, Chipotle Chilli (3%), Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Starch, Dried Tomato, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Guinness® Powder (3%) (Maltodextrin, Guinness® Beer (Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Roasted Barley, Hops)), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Dried Oregano Leaves, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Chilli Con Carne Recipe Mix
  • Shopping List:
  • 500g minced beef
  • 1 white onion (diced)
  • 400g can chopped tomatoes
  • 400g can kidney beans
  • 25ml cold water
  • Optional: can of Guinness
  • Method:
  • 1. Dice one white onion, fry until brown & then add one packet of 500g mince and cook until browned.
  • 2. Then add the tomatoes, kidney beans, the sachet of chilli mix and one splash of water/25ml or for extra flavour add a splash of Guinness.
  • 3. Cover and simmer gently for 15-20 minutes stirring occasionally.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • The Flava People,
  • Harper Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.
  • TFP (Ireland) Ltd,

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of product as sold:
Energy (kJ/kcal)1367kJ/327kcal
Fat4.3g
of which saturates0.6g
Carbohydrate53.3g
of which sugars18.1g
Fibre16.0g
Protein10.2g
Salt7.97g

Unique, delicious & Guinness'y!

5 stars

Completely different experience to the normal Chilli blends out there in a great way, and could really taste the Guinness too

