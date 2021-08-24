We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale Distilled Gin 700Ml

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale Distilled Gin 700Ml
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre
Clubcard Price

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tanqueray B/crnt Royale Distilled Gin 700ml
  • Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale is a sumptuous and unique distilled gin made with French blackcurrants and vanilla notes, elevated with a black orchid inspired flavour and balanced with the four classic London Dry botanicals
  • Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale is a gin made with French blackcurrants and subtle notes of vanilla to deliver a rich and fruity gin with subtle sweetness, balanced with the four classic London Dry botanicals.
  • Made with French blackcurrants and subtle notes of vanilla, elevated with a black orchid inspired flavour.
  • Gin botanicals with complex fruity and floral nose. Juicy ripe blackcurrant with subtle sweetness of vanilla and a floral finish.
  • Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale is best enjoyed in a copa glass with premium tonic water, plenty of ice and garnished with a wedge of lemon and a bunch of dark berries such as blackcurrants and blackberries.
  • Made with French blackcurrants, subtle notes of vanilla and black orchid inspired flavor, Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale is inspired by the French heritage and travels of Charles Tanqueray in the 1840s: a blend of the boldness of Charles Tanqueray and mystery and decadence of France in that era.
  • Since 1830, Tanqueray has been the hallmark for quality to this day. Charles Tanqueray's quest for only the best quality led him to create 300 recipes before landing on the perfect one for Tanqueray London Dry Gin. This endless search for the finest ingredients, sourced from all over the world, is captured in the essence of Tanqueray's beautiful distilled gin range
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Gin botanicals with complex fruity and floral nose. Juicy ripe blackcurrant with subtle sweetness of vanilla and a floral finish

ABV

41.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale is best enjoyed in a copa glass with premium tonic water, plenty of ice and garnished with a wedge of lemon and a bunch of dark berries such as blackcurrants and blackberries.

Name and address

  • Diageo Plc,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Diageo Plc,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy (kJ)1038
Energy (kcal)248
Fat (g)0
of which saturated (g)0
Carbohydrate (g)4.2
of which sugars (g)4.2
Protein (g)0
Salt (g)<0.1
View all Gin

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I like it very much

5 stars

I can't understand the negative review for this? The is absolutely gorgeous. I don't like Tonic so I use this with Lemonade or it's ok neat too. This has a beautiful blackcurrant taste and definitely one that could be a long drink on a late warm summer evening in the garden. Maybe it's going to be a love it or hate it kind, but for me I will definitely be buying a replacement before it goes back up in price and I think it's well worth giving this ago. It definitely isn't the Savilla, but then it isn't pretending to be. Very nice in it's own right.

awful like cough mixture

1 stars

This was not up to the usual standard we have come to expect of Tanqueray. It tasted & smelt of cough mixture so will not be buying again

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here