Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale Distilled Gin 700Ml

I like it very much
I can't understand the negative review for this? The is absolutely gorgeous. I don't like Tonic so I use this with Lemonade or it's ok neat too. This has a beautiful blackcurrant taste and definitely one that could be a long drink on a late warm summer evening in the garden. Maybe it's going to be a love it or hate it kind, but for me I will definitely be buying a replacement before it goes back up in price and I think it's well worth giving this ago. It definitely isn't the Savilla, but then it isn't pretending to be. Very nice in it's own right.
awful like cough mixture
This was not up to the usual standard we have come to expect of Tanqueray. It tasted & smelt of cough mixture so will not be buying again