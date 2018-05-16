Higgidy Mini No-Pork Pies 4 Pack 176g

Product Description
- Mini No Pork Pies
- No time to Waste
- Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
- FareShare fighting hunger, tackling food waste
- Find out more at www.higgidy.co.uk/fareshare
- Red pepper, SunBlush tomato and carrot with green lentils, encased in vegan hot water crust pastry. No fake meat here, just deliciously vibrant veggies.
- Glorious everyday food
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying suppers. Not forgetting, moreish nibbles for mid-afternoon snacking too.
- How to Recycle
- Box - responsibly sourced cardboard widely recycled.
- Film - not currently recycled.
- We are working on reducing our use of plastic, find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle
- SunBlush® is a registered trademark of Leathams Ltd, SE15 1EW.
- Plant Based
- Packed with red pepper, tomato & lentils
- Just Veg no fake meat
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 176G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sustainable Palm Oil*), Green Lentils (12%) (Water, Green Lentils), Onion, Red Pepper (5%), Potato, Carrot, SunBlush®Tomatade (4%) (SunBlush® Tomatoes, Tomato Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Garlic), Potato Starch, Salt, Garlic Purée, Balsamic Vinegar (White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Parsley, Pea Protein, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Mustard Powder, Yeast Extract, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Nutmeg, Bayleaf, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- All ingredients are suitable for vegans. However, this product is made on a site that handles, Soya, Milk, and Egg, so for anyone with an allergy we would advise against eating this product to be extra safe. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by see film. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. To enjoy this pie at its best we do not recommend freezing.
Preparation and Usage
- These pork pies are ready to eat cold but we recommend removing from the fridge 30 minutes before serving.
Warnings
- We've taken care to remove stalks from herbs but some may remain.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Return to
- Tell us what you Think
- Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
- thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
Net Contents
176g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie
|Energy
|1576kJ/377kcal
|693kJ/166kcal
|Fat
|21.5g
|9.4g
|of which saturates
|6.0g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|37.2g
|16.4g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|7.4g
|3.3g
|Salt
|1.18g
|0.52g
Safety information
We've taken care to remove stalks from herbs but some may remain.
