Clubcard Price

Jimmy's Iced Coffee Original 275Ml

3.3(6)Write a review
£1.95
£0.71/100ml

Product Description

  • Ready-to-drink awesome iced coffee!
  • Jimmy’s refreshing Original Iced Coffee. The absolute go-to if you’re looking for a straight-up Iced Coffee, made with single-origin Rain Forest Alliance coffee, semi-skimmed milk and just enough sugar to make it incredibly refreshing. If you enjoy geeking out on packaging, you’ll love our resealable & infinitely recyclable 275ml BottleCan™️.
  • When? Early morning commute, 11 am pick me up, pre game caffeine.
  • If you’re into truly refreshing Iced Coffee, you’ve come to the right place. We offer a wide range of products for all coffee enthusiasts, with a special emphasis on sustainable packaging and single-origin, Rainforest Alliance Coffee.
  • Where did it all begin? Jim’s ‘lightbulb’ moment came after becoming hooked on Iced Coffee during a trip to Australia and returning to the UK to find supermarket shelves lacking in a thirst-quenching equivalent that wasn’t too sweet. Following a few rounds of taste tests in Jim’s sister Suze’s café in Bournemouth, Jimmy’s Iced Coffee was born.
  • Caffeine content 51mg/100ml
  • Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Coffee, Find out more at ra.org
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Ethically sourced ingredients
  • REFRESHING Iced Coffee, Family owned & run
  • Pack size: 275ML

Information

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk (62%), Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee*)(36%), Unrefined Demerara Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Allergen Advice: See ingredients in bold

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 2 daysFor Best Before see base

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Jimmy's chilled

Name and address

  • Jimmy's Iced Coffee,
  • Unit 1,
  • Industrial Beaver Estate,
  • 8 Airfield Road,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,

Return to

  • info@jimmysicedcoffee.com

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml provide
Energy165kJ/39kcal
Fat1.1g
of which saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate4.9g
of which sugars4.9g
Protein2.2g
Salt0.17g
Taste amazing

5 stars

The best iced coffee I've ever had! Is well balanced and not too sweet

Weak flavour, choose starbucks instead

2 stars

Very very weak flavour, just like drinking milk with the lightest hint of coffee. Starbucks frappucino drinks far better in the meal deal, and bigger in size too

Great iced coffee, low in sugar

5 stars

Great iced coffee made by a British company, it's not the strongest iced coffee but it's a lot lower in sugar than most others, it's also a screw top so great for travelling.

It's awful. No taste and no aroma..

1 stars

It's awful. No taste and no aroma..

Nice balanced coffee

5 stars

Great flavour. Out of the various chilled coffees I've tried, this one strikes a really good balance between milk, coffee and sugar. Not too bitter, not too sweet.

Weak flavour

2 stars

Wouldn't buy again, the other cold coffee drinks you can get from Tesco are much better. It needs a stronger coffee flavour in my opinion. You can barely taste anything with it. It's like just drinking milk with a hint of coffee flavour to it. I made sure to shake it to make sure it was mixed but still a poor product for me.

