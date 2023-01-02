Jimmy's Iced Coffee Original 275Ml

Taste amazing
The best iced coffee I've ever had! Is well balanced and not too sweet
Weak flavour, choose starbucks instead
Very very weak flavour, just like drinking milk with the lightest hint of coffee. Starbucks frappucino drinks far better in the meal deal, and bigger in size too
Great iced coffee, low in sugar
Great iced coffee made by a British company, it's not the strongest iced coffee but it's a lot lower in sugar than most others, it's also a screw top so great for travelling.
It's awful. No taste and no aroma..
Nice balanced coffee
Great flavour. Out of the various chilled coffees I've tried, this one strikes a really good balance between milk, coffee and sugar. Not too bitter, not too sweet.
Weak flavour
Wouldn't buy again, the other cold coffee drinks you can get from Tesco are much better. It needs a stronger coffee flavour in my opinion. You can barely taste anything with it. It's like just drinking milk with a hint of coffee flavour to it. I made sure to shake it to make sure it was mixed but still a poor product for me.