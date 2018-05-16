We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Doritos Chilli Heatwave 5X30g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Doritos Chilli Heatwave 5X30g
£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

New

Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy623 kJ 149 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.41g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 623kJ

Product Description

  • Chilli Heatwave Flavour Corn Chips
  • - Outrageously delicious Doritos tortilla chips with a bold flavour and full-on crunch
  • - Sweet and spicy multipack snacks
  • - Enjoy a pack on-the-go or at lunchtime with your favourite sandwich
  • - Got company? Why not try Doritos sharing bags
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • At Doritos we believe that no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold snacking experiences, we're where it's at. With a choice of intense flavours, full-on crunch and a range of sizes for every occasion, Doritos tortilla chips are the perfect snack for enjoying on-the-go or sharing with mates. Unleash the full Doritos experience with our range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours. Explore the full Doritos range at our website. With intense flavours and full-on crunch Doritos are the great tasting bold snack for when you're getting together with mates!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Chilli Heatwave Flavour [Sugar, Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Potassium Chloride, Soybean, Wheat, Colour (Paprika Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Barley, Gluten Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your chips and send it to us:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 623kJ2076kJ
-149kcal(7%*)497kcal
Fat 7.5g(11%*)24.9g
of which saturates 0.9g(5%*)3.0g
Carbohydrate 17.8g59.3g
of which sugars 1.8g(2%*)6.1g
Fibre 1.7g5.6g
Protein 1.8g6.1g
Salt 0.41g(7%*)1.35g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here