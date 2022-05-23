We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Boost Chocolate Duo Bar 63G

5(3)Write a review
£0.80
£1.27/100g

Each 31.5 g contains

Energy
680kJ
163kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

-

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

-

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
16g

-

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2159 kJ (517 kcal)

Product Description

  • 2 x Milk chocolate with caramel (26%) and biscuit (3 %) filling bars.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. the Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 63G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Flavourings, Salt, Thickener (Dried Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (E501), Raising Agents (E500, Tartaric Acid), Barley Malt Syrup, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x Bar = 1 Portion. 2 x 31.5 g bars per pack. 2 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

63g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Bar (31.5 g):
Energy2159 kJ (517 kcal)680 kJ (163 kcal)
Fat28 g9.0 g
of which Saturates18 g5.6 g
Carbohydrate59 g19 g
of which Sugars52 g16 g
Fibre1.9 g0.6 g
Protein5.6 g1.8 g
Salt0.27 g0.09 g
3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Love it!

5 stars

Love it! Creamy chelate and very tasty. Can be good and have half one day and the 2nd half another.

Very tasty, light but filling, an ideal snack

5 stars

This is great as part of the £3 meal deal

Good quality,and very yummy.

5 stars

Good quality,and very yummy.

