Garnier Skin Active Micellar Water Rose 400Ml

Garnier Skin Atv Micellar Water Rose 400ml

Removes Up to 100% of Visible Make-Up: Micelle technology plus natural oils help to intensely cleanse skin of heavy duty make-up, dirt, oil, SPF, pollution and dead skin cells. Glow-Boosting Properties: The formula, enriched with rose water, helps to brighten and nourish skin, leaving it with a healthy glow. Vegan Formula, Dermatologically Tested & Accreditated by the British Skin Foundation and Allergy UK: The soothing formula is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. No animal derived ingredients or by-products. With Zero Daily Waste: Pair with Garnier Micellar Reusable Eco Pads to minimise daily cotton pad waste with 1000 washes per pad Looking for an effective, gentle and glow-boosting cleanser? Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water gently removes up to 100% make-up and intensely cleanses skin of dirt, oil, SPF and pollution. Skin is left free of impurities, revealing healthy-looking glowing skin.

Looking for an effective, gentle and hydrating way of removing make-up and cleansing skin in one easy step? Garnier Micellar cleansing waters gently remove up to 100% of make-up, dirt, SPF and pollution from the skin. Skin is left free of impurities, revealing skin so healthy it glows. The gentle cleansing formulas glide over skin and effectively remove make-up without the need to rub or strain delicate sensitive skin. Garnier Micellar Waters are suitable for all sensitive skin types and are the only micellar waters recognised by the British Skin Foundation and Allergy UK. Use with Garnier Micellar Reusable Eco Pads for an effective cleansing system with no daily cotton wool pad waste.

Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

967466 15, Aqua / Water, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Rosa Damascena Flower Water, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Arginine, Poloxamer 184, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Propanediol, Citric Acid, Salicylic Acid, Myrtrimonium Bromide, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B241612/0)

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage