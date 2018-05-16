Cheerios Multigrain Cereal 390G

- Energy484kJ 115kcal6%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars5.3g6%
- Salt0.25g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1613kJ
Product Description
- Fortified Mixed Whole Grain Sweetened Cereal Os
- It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- Whole Grain as our main ingredient and no artificial colours or flavours
- What is Whole Grain?
- Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
- Core (only Found in Whole Grain)
- Fibre Rich Bran Layer
- Starchy Centre
- Good to Know
- To produce 100g of this product we have used 81.3g of Whole Grain.
- Little Os, Happy Days
- Discover the little wonders that your breakfast hoops contain! Made with 5 crunchy wholegrains, 9 vitamins and minerals and no artificial colours or flavours...
- We guarantee every serving of Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Don't Forget to Recycle
- Please recycle your box and bag, your bag can be recycled with carrier bags at large supermarkets.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Whole grain No.1 ingredient
- Fibre from 5 Whole Grains
- 9 Vitamins and Minerals
- A Source of Protein
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher
- Pack size: 390G
- A Source of Protein
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oat Flour (29.6%), Whole Grain Wheat (29.6%), Whole Grain Barley Flour (17.9%), Sugar, Wheat Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whole Grain Maize Flour (2.1%), Whole Grain Rice Flour (2.1%), Molasses, Calcium Carbonate, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Colours: Carotene, Annatto Norbixin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Iron, Vitamin C, B3, B5, B9, D, B6, B2
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry Place
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
- 125ml of Milk
- A Glass of Water
- Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-a-Day
- What's the suggested Portion Size?
- Adults 30-45g
- Kids 25-30g
Number of uses
13 Servings in This Pack
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at larger stores Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Nestlé UK,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- Y091 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
Return to
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1613kJ
|484kJ
|8400kJ
|6%
|-
|382kcal
|115kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|1.4g
|70g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.3g
|20g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|71.2g
|21.4g
|of which sugars
|17.6g
|5.3g
|90g
|6%
|Fibre
|8.9g
|2.7g
|Protein
|9.4g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.84g
|0.25g
|6g
|4%
|Vitamins & Minerals:
|%RI*
|%RI*
|Vitamin D
|2.5µg 50%
|0.75µg 15%
|Vitamin C
|40mg 50%
|12mg 15%
|Riboflavin
|0.94mg 67%
|0.28mg 20%
|Niacin
|12mg 73%
|3.5mg 22%
|Vitamin B6
|0.96mg 69%
|0.29mg 21%
|Folic Acid
|163µg 82%
|49.0µg 25%
|Pantothenic Acid
|3.4mg 57%
|1.0mg 17%
|Calcium
|525mg 66%
|158mg 20%
|Iron
|13mg 89%
|3.8mg 27%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
