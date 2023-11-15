Sanex Expert Skin Health+ Hypoallergenic Shower Gel 515Ml Gently cleanse and protect your skin from pollution with Sanex Expert Skin Health+ Micellar Hypoallergenic Shower Gel. This micellar shower gel for sensitive skin has been expertly crafted to help protect your skin from pollution with its gentle antioxidant formula. With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, this micellar shower gel helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves your skin less prone to dryness after each shower, while providing 12 hours of hydration. After years of research, this micellar shower gel with vitamin E, is created with a unique blend of skin nutrients that help to support a healthy skin microbiome. It supports the good bacteria on your skin and helps to protect your skin’s natural barrier and hydration. This dermatologically tested micellar shower gel respects the natural pH of your skin and contains 0% sulphates*. It also has ingredients of 92% natural origin** and is completely vegan. Keep your skin performing at its healthy best with Sanex. *Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants. **Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing

Sanex Expert Skin Health+ Micellar Hypoallergenic Shower Gel for sensitive skin helps protect your skin from pollution with a gentle antioxidant formula. The shower gel supports good skin bacteria.

ANTIOXIDANT FORMULA: Sanex Expert Skin Health+ Micellar Hypoallergenic Shower Gel for sensitive skin is expertly crafted to help protect your skin from pollution with a gentle antioxidant formula. 12 HOURS OF HYDRATION: With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, our body wash for men and women helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves your skin less prone to dryness after each shower. SUPPORTS SKIN MICROBIOME: Our sensitive shower gel with vitamin E is created with a unique blend of skin nutrients that help to support a healthy skin microbiome. ENHANCES SKIN’S NATURAL BARRIER: The body wash supports the good bacteria on your skin and helps to protect your skin’s natural barrier and hydration. DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED: This vegan body wash for men and women is dermatologically tested, respects your skin's natural pH and contains 0% sulphates*. *Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants.

Pack size: 515ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, Inulin, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Pyruvate, Sodium PCA, Sodium Gluconate, Butyloctanol, Poloxamer 124, Zinc Sulfate, Tocopheryl Acetate.

Net Contents

515