London Beer Factory Jungle Trip New England 440Ml

A great flavoursome IPA
I have tried most of the Tesco IPA’s. This is the best! Cloudy, hoppy and flavoursome. Try it… you won’t be disappointed!
Best beer I've tasted. Surprised at reviews. Wish
Best beer I've tasted. Surprised at reviews. Wish it was sold more places. Gorgeous mix of flavours in this tasty sweet beer!!
I found the taste unfamiliar and unpleasant. Went
I found the taste unfamiliar and unpleasant. Went down the drain.
It's taste was like.... Fairy liquid.
It's taste was like.... Fairy liquid.
Acidic
A bit too sour/acidic for my liking.
Refreshing hazy pale ale
A really nice hazy beer, love it