We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

London Beer Factory Jungle Trip New England 440Ml

3.3(6)Write a review
London Beer Factory Jungle Trip New England 440Ml
£2.50
£5.68/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • London Beer Factory Jungle Trip N/Eng 440ml
  • Jungle Trip is our smooth, hazy new England pale ale. Full of tropical, citrus and pine flavours which combine with fruity aromas to take you on what can only be described as a jungle trip!
  • At LBF We Brew Fresh and Funky Beers.
  • Hazy. Tropical. Citrus
  • SIBA - Assured Independent British Craft Brewer
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten. For all allergens including Cereals see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

5.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Bottom.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always Store & Serve Cold.

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned at:
  • LBF,
  • Unit 4,
  • 160 Hamilton Rd,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.

Return to

  • LBF,
  • Unit 4,
  • 160 Hamilton Rd,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.
  • thelondonbeerfactory.com

Net Contents

440ml ℮

View all Craft Beer

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A great flavoursome IPA

5 stars

I have tried most of the Tesco IPA’s. This is the best! Cloudy, hoppy and flavoursome. Try it… you won’t be disappointed!

Best beer I've tasted. Surprised at reviews. Wish

5 stars

Best beer I've tasted. Surprised at reviews. Wish it was sold more places. Gorgeous mix of flavours in this tasty sweet beer!!

I found the taste unfamiliar and unpleasant. Went

1 stars

I found the taste unfamiliar and unpleasant. Went down the drain.

It's taste was like.... Fairy liquid.

1 stars

It's taste was like.... Fairy liquid.

Acidic

3 stars

A bit too sour/acidic for my liking.

Refreshing hazy pale ale

5 stars

A really nice hazy beer, love it

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here