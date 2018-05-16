Nakd Double Chocolish Fruit & Nut Bars 4X35g

Product Description
- Double Chocolish Fruit, nut & cocoa bars
- Loco for Cocoa? Then you'll go crazy for Nakd Double Chocolish Fruit, Nut and Cocoa Bars.
- We make these beauties by smooshing fruit and nuts together with not one, but two kinds of delicious cocoa and a sprinkling of sea salt. Then we dip and drizzle them in rich, smooth Nakd Chocolish, our wholesome and delicious answer to chocolate.
- Unlike other chocolate bars, these wholefood wonders are vegan friendly, and gluten free.
- Hello Gorgeous! We thought you should know that all Nakd bars are made from 100% natural ingredients smooshed together with no added sugar or sticky syrups. Remarkable! We want everyone to find their snack soulmate. So, everything we make is gluten free and vegan friendly. Nature loves you baby!
- Dates not from EU
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014207
- Box - Recyclable
- This carton is biodegradable, 100% recyclable and made with wood from a sustainable forest.
- 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Gluten Free
- No added sugar - only natural sweetness
- Vegan
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Dates 51%, Cashews 17%, Raisins 14%, Peanuts 7%, Cocoa Butter 3.5%, Cocoa 2.5%, Cocoa Mass 1%, Tigernuts 1%, Sea Salt 0.5%, Rice Flour 0.5%, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya, Milk, other Nuts
Storage
Best before: see side of pack
Warnings
- May contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece :)
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- Unit 1A Drakes Park,
- Long Crendon,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP18 9BA.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|1694kJ
|593kJ
|-
|405kcal
|142kcal
|Fat
|17.2g
|6.0g
|of which saturates
|5.3g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|53.2g
|18.6g
|of which sugars
|44.0g
|15.4g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|2.5g
|Protein
|7.6g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.19g
Safety information
May contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece :)
