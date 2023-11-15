We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Aussie Sos Kiss Of Life Repair Shampoo 290Ml
image 1 of Aussie Sos Kiss Of Life Repair Shampoo 290Mlimage 2 of Aussie Sos Kiss Of Life Repair Shampoo 290Mlimage 3 of Aussie Sos Kiss Of Life Repair Shampoo 290Mlimage 4 of Aussie Sos Kiss Of Life Repair Shampoo 290Mlimage 5 of Aussie Sos Kiss Of Life Repair Shampoo 290Ml

Aussie Sos Kiss Of Life Repair Shampoo 290Ml

4.9(107)
Write a review

£6.00

£2.07/100ml

Aussie Sos Kiss Of Life Repair Shampoo 290Ml
Save me now! With Australian superfruits, the Aussie Shampoo SOS Deep Repair for damaged hair is a quick and easy solution. Like a kiss of life for dull and dry hair.
Australian superfruit miracles, for real hair emergenciesDeep repair Aussie shampoo for damaged hairRepairs, restores, revivesAussie shampoo with a blend of Australian superfruitsVegan formula
Pack size: 290ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Salicylate, Limonene, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Histidine, Microcitrus Australasica Fruit Extract, Tasmannia Lanceolata Leaf Extract, Backhousia Citriodora Leaf Extract

Net Contents

290ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Massage into wet hair then rinse out. Bingo, your hair will be reborn. Hey, why not follow up with Aussie SOS Conditioner for complete resuscitation?

View all Dry & Damage Hair Repair Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here