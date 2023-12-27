We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Rock Face 48Hr Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
image 1 of Rock Face 48Hr Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Mlimage 2 of Rock Face 48Hr Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Mlimage 3 of Rock Face 48Hr Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Mlimage 4 of Rock Face 48Hr Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml

Rock Face 48Hr Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml

4.4(83)
Write a review

£3.30

£1.65/100ml

ROCK FACE 48hr APD 200ml
This hard-working, great-smelling deodorant will keep you feeling fresh and smelling even fresher for 48 hours. Try the Original range of citrus fresh aftershave quality scents. Effective formulas with none of the hassle. Rock Face, the perfect kickstart to your day.
Rock Face is Men's Lifehack to looking and feeling great everyday. We believe caring for your face and body should be hassle-free. That’s why we have done all the hard work so you don’t have to. Offering a range of products including Antiperspirants, Body Sprays, Skincare and Shower Gels. Every product contains our aftershave quality signature scents.
Vegan Friendly48HR ProtectionMade in Great Britain
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Shake can well. Spray from a distance of 20cm onto the underarms.

View all Deodorants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here