Rock Face 48Hr Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml

ROCK FACE 48hr APD 200ml

This hard-working, great-smelling deodorant will keep you feeling fresh and smelling even fresher for 48 hours. Try the Original range of citrus fresh aftershave quality scents. Effective formulas with none of the hassle. Rock Face, the perfect kickstart to your day.

Rock Face is Men's Lifehack to looking and feeling great everyday. We believe caring for your face and body should be hassle-free. That’s why we have done all the hard work so you don’t have to. Offering a range of products including Antiperspirants, Body Sprays, Skincare and Shower Gels. Every product contains our aftershave quality signature scents.

Vegan Friendly 48HR Protection Made in Great Britain

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage