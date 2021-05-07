Davidstow 36 Month Reserve Cheddar 200g
Product Description
- Cheddar Cheese
- The Prince's Countryside Fund
- To find out more please visit us at: davidstowcheddar.co.uk
- Davidstow Cheddar is made with exacting care at our multi award winning creamery in the Cornish village of the same name. Inspired by our location, nestled between the moor and the sea, and using only Cornish milk our recipe has been meticulously crafted for almost 70 years, ensuring every bite is never less than perfect.
- Davidstow Creamery, the cheese manufacturing site of Saputo Dairy UK is a multiple winner of the DuPont™ Danisco® Grand Prix Trophy for the most consistent maker of finest quality mature cheddar cheese in the UK.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- May contain naturally occurring white calcium lactate crystals which are found in high quality aged cheeses.
- Red Tractor - Certified Standards
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey
- Typically matured for 36 months
- Vintage Cheddar with an intensely rich, complex flavour and crunchy texture
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Local Cows' Milk, Bespoke Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet, Salt & Time
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best Before: see back of packKeep refrigerated below 5°C. To keep this product at its best once opened, ensure pack is kept properly sealed. Remove from fridge 30 minutes before consumption.
Preparation and Usage
- May contains naturally occurring white calcium lactate crystals which are found in high quality aged cheeses.
- Grate & freeze then use in cooking.
Name and address
- Freepost Saputo.
Return to
- If you are not satisfied with this product or have any other comments, please contact us at:
- Davidstow Careline 0800 023 4766
- Freepost Saputo.
- www.davidstowcheddar.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|Energy
|1725kJ/416kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|(of which saturates)
|21.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|(of which sugars)
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.4g
|Salt
|1.8g
