Tesco Choco Malt Wheats 500G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1587kJ / 375kcal
Product Description
- Malted wholewheat cereal fortified with vitamins and iron with a chocolate flavoured coating.
- CAREFULLY SELECTED GRAINS Getting the right breakfast can help set you up for the rest of the day. That’s why we carefully select the best ingredients, and ensure that your bowl is tasty and packed full of vitamins
- CHOCOLATEY CRUNCH Chocolate flavoured wholegrain wheat, toasted for a chocolatey crunch
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wholewheat, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.5%), Cocoa Powder (1%), Salt, Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B12, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D2, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
approx. 12 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g
|Energy
|1587kJ / 375kcal
|635kJ / 150kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|74.8g
|29.9g
|Sugars
|21.1g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|9.9g
|4.0g
|Protein
|10.0g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
