Smarties Chocolate Orange Buttons 85G

Yum!
I recently tried these and thought they were really tasty. I'm a huge fan of smarties anyway and orange chocolate, so perfect product for me.
Tastes great
Tastes great, love orange chocolate! but there is not a lot in the bag
Loved them!
Loved these, tried today and would definitely purchase
Delicious
Really great new product, would recommend. Bad ux for leaving a review. Why is there a minimum character limit? This would put me off leaving a review as a consumer.
Orange smartie tastic
Really nice taste. Only problem was they went too quickly!
Orange Smarties Buttons
Where have these been all my life? They are amazing
Love the taste. Orange is a great Smarties flavour
Great product and looks fun to eat and share with friends
Fantastic!
Great product! Not too sickly sweet and enough of an orange flavour that leaves you wanting more!
Lots of air
Lots of air in the bag and a small number of buttons. Taste nice but high sugar content for little amount.
So tasty!
Tried these this week and the orange flavour is great especially with the extra crunchy bits.