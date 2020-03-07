We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Smarties Chocolate Orange Buttons 85G

4.8(19)Write a review
Smarties Chocolate Orange Buttons 85G
£ 0.99
£1.17/100g
Each 6 pieces contain
  • Energy326kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.03g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2164kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate pieces with orange mini Smarties® inclusions (24%) (cocoa compound in a crisp orange flavoured sugar shell).
  • www.smarties.co.uk
  • Get together with friends, family film night or just for a special treat - share the delicious colourful fun of Smarties® Buttons. Yummy smooth milk chocolate buttons filled with colourful mini orange Smarties sweets.
  • Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
  • We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
  • Enjoy Smarties® as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • There are even more ways to share the Smarties® fun: Smarties® Buttons are also available in White Chocolate and Milk Chocolate - a chocolate extravaganza everyone will love - yummy smooth chocolate buttons filled with Smarties®
  • Terracycle® - Not recycled by most councils. Find out how you can still recycle at www.terracycle.co.uk
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Share the fun of Smarties® Buttons!
  • Smooth milk chocolate buttons filled with crunchy orange mini Smarties®!
  • A deliciously fun and colourful treat in a convenient Smarties® Buttons Sharing Bag
  • Coloured using food & plant extracts - no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Rice Starch, Glazing Agents (Beeswax White, Carnauba Wax, Gum Arabic, Shellac), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Lemon, Radish, Safflower), Natural Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten.

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 6 Pieces = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 6 piecesReference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2164kJ326kJ8400kJ
-517kcal78kcal2000kcal4%
Fat 26.5g4.0g70g6%
of which: saturates 15.7g2.4g20g12%
Carbohydrate 63.5g9.5g260g4%
of which: sugars 61.9g9.3g90g10%
Fibre 1.7g0.3g--
Protein 5.3g0.8g50g2%
Salt 0.21g0.03g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

19 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Yum!

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

I recently tried these and thought they were really tasty. I'm a huge fan of smarties anyway and orange chocolate, so perfect product for me.

Tastes great

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Tastes great, love orange chocolate! but there is not a lot in the bag

Loved them!

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Loved these, tried today and would definitely purchase

Delicious

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Really great new product, would recommend. Bad ux for leaving a review. Why is there a minimum character limit? This would put me off leaving a review as a consumer.

Orange smartie tastic

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Really nice taste. Only problem was they went too quickly!

Orange Smarties Buttons

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Where have these been all my life? They are amazing

Love the taste. Orange is a great Smarties flavour

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Great product and looks fun to eat and share with friends

Fantastic!

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Great product! Not too sickly sweet and enough of an orange flavour that leaves you wanting more!

Lots of air

3 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Lots of air in the bag and a small number of buttons. Taste nice but high sugar content for little amount.

So tasty!

5 stars

Review from Smarties-UK

Tried these this week and the orange flavour is great especially with the extra crunchy bits.

