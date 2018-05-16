We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Multigrain Cosmos 350G

£ 1.35
£0.39/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy485kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1616kJ / 382kcal

Product Description

  • Sugar coated wheat, oat, rice and maize strawberry flavour loops and wheat, oat, barley and rye vanilla flavoured moon shaped cereals fortified with vitamin and iron.
  • Carefully selected grains Getting the right breakfast can help set you up for the rest of the day. That’s why we carefully select the best ingredients, and ensure that your bowl is tasty and packed full of vitamins
  • Strawberry and Vanilla cereal fortified with vitamins and iron Glorious Grains
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (34%), Oat Flour (28%), Rice Flour (16%), Sugar, Wheat Bran, Glucose Syrup, Barley Flour, Rye Flour, Maize Flour, Honey, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant, Antioxidant (Citric Acid)], Colour (Beta-Carotene), Caramelised Sugar, Iron, Nicotinamide, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts, nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 11 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1616kJ / 382kcal485kJ / 115kcal
Fat3.4g1.0g
Saturates0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrate74.4g22.3g
Sugars10.1g3.0g
Fibre6.1g1.8g
Protein10.4g3.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.59mg0.18mg
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.88mg0.27mg
Niacin9.0mg2.7mg
Vitamin B60.69mg0.21mg
Folic Acid94µg28µg
Vitamin B122.05µg0.61µg
Biotin23.4µg7.0µg
Pantothenic acid3.1mg0.9mg
Iron2.8mg0.8mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

