Tesco Multigrain Cosmos 350G

- Energy485kJ 115kcal6%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1616kJ / 382kcal
Product Description
- Sugar coated wheat, oat, rice and maize strawberry flavour loops and wheat, oat, barley and rye vanilla flavoured moon shaped cereals fortified with vitamin and iron.
- Carefully selected grains Getting the right breakfast can help set you up for the rest of the day. That’s why we carefully select the best ingredients, and ensure that your bowl is tasty and packed full of vitamins
- Strawberry and Vanilla cereal fortified with vitamins and iron Glorious Grains
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (34%), Oat Flour (28%), Rice Flour (16%), Sugar, Wheat Bran, Glucose Syrup, Barley Flour, Rye Flour, Maize Flour, Honey, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant, Antioxidant (Citric Acid)], Colour (Beta-Carotene), Caramelised Sugar, Iron, Nicotinamide, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts, nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
approx. 11 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1616kJ / 382kcal
|485kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|74.4g
|22.3g
|Sugars
|10.1g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|1.8g
|Protein
|10.4g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.59mg
|0.18mg
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.88mg
|0.27mg
|Niacin
|9.0mg
|2.7mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.69mg
|0.21mg
|Folic Acid
|94µg
|28µg
|Vitamin B12
|2.05µg
|0.61µg
|Biotin
|23.4µg
|7.0µg
|Pantothenic acid
|3.1mg
|0.9mg
|Iron
|2.8mg
|0.8mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021