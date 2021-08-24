Gratien & Meyer Cremant De Loire Brut Rose 75Cl
Product Description
- Crémant de Loire AOC - Brut Rosé
- Since 1864, Gratien & Meyer offers sparkling wines of an exceptional quality. Elegant and authentic, this Crémant de Loire offers you a tasting of pure tradition.
- Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Chenin, Cabernet Franc
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Elegant and authentic, this Crémant de Loire offers you a tasting of pure tradition
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Freixenet Copestick
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Cabernet Franc
Vinification Details
- Crémant is now used to designate France's finest, dry sparkling wines made outside the Champagne region using the same labour-intensive méthode tradionelle of secondary fermentation in bottle. Crémant is aged on lees, giving toasty and brioche-like notes.
History
- Founded back in 1864, Gratien & Meyer are one of the leading producers of Cremant wines (traditional method sparkling) in the Loire region of France. These are produced in the same way as Champagne, but sell for much less, making them a great value alternative for celebrations and special occasions.
Regional Information
- Gratien & Meyer Cremant Rose from Loire, France
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Desserts appetizers
- To be served at 6°C
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Gratien & Meyer,
- F-49400 Saumur.
Distributor address
- Freixenet Copesick Ltd,
- RG14 2PZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Freixenet Copesick Ltd,
- RG14 2PZ,
- UK.
- www.gratienmeyer.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
