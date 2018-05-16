We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Princes Tropical Fruit Salad Fruit Pots 2X120g

Princes Tropical Fruit Salad Fruit Pots 2X120g
£ 1.35
£9.65/kg DR.WT

Product Description

  • Pineapple, Red and Yellow Papaya Pieces in Grape Juice
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • All 100% Recyclable
  • Pot - Recycle
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • Princes Ltd® copyright.
  • All rights reserved.
  • 2 Easy Peel Aluminium Pots
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple, Red Papaya, Yellow Papaya, Grape Juice (from Concentrate), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left?Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days. Best Before End: See side of pack

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • Princes Foods BV,
  • PO Box 19157,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

2 x 70g

Net Contents

2 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 120g
Energy 218kJ262kJ
-51kcal62kcal
Fat <0.1g<0.1g
Of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 12.4g14.9g
Of which sugars 12.4g14.9g
Fibre 0.9g1.1g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
This pack contains 2 servings--

