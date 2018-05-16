Mcvities Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 2X300g
Product Description
- Wheatmeal Biscuits Covered in Milk Chocolate
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (39%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oil (Palm), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (9%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry Place.
Number of uses
Typical number of biscuits per 2 x 300g: 36
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
2 x 300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (16.7g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2078
|347
|(kcal)
|496
|83
|Fat
|23.6g
|3.9g
|of which Saturates
|12.4g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62.5g
|10.4g
|of which Sugars
|28.5g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.94g
|0.16g
|Typical number of biscuits per 2 x 300g: 36
|-
|-
