Tesco Finest Lemon Curd Drip Cake

Great cake.
I bought this for my sister's birthday and was really pleased with it. Lovely layers of moist sponge and a real lemon tang to it. Have bought other cakes before and been disappointed,but this was a real treat. Can't praise it highly enough,would definitely buy again.
lush
don't know what some of the other reviewers were eating, but this cake was absolutely gorgeous
Delicious
Absolutely delicious! Would definitely buy again
Good quality but way, way too sweet. It was so clo
Good quality but way, way too sweet. It was so cloying that it stuck in your throat. Shame as the sharp lemon flavour didn't really have a chance. Even my kids couldn't eat it! If you like the sweetness of Indian or Turkish sweets you may enjoy this.
What is happening to Tesco cakes?
Tasted bland, too sweet and somehow soapy. Just a waste of money. Nothing compared to the Finest Spiced ginger Cake Tesco used to sell.
Delicious
The most delicious shop bought cake we have ever eaten. Sharp lemon curd with luscious white chocolate ganache. Wonderful for a birthday spent in self isolation!
Delicious!! Totally worth the price tag 🍋
Pricey yes but totally worth it!! Had it bought as a surprise birthday cake and as a lover of lemon cake it was everything I wanted and more. Soft, moist and just delicious!! Even a few days after it kept its moisture and flavour. Loved it so much that I’m returning the favour and buying one this week for my others half’s birthday 🥳