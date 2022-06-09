We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Lemon Curd Drip Cake

£15.00
£15.00/each

1/14 of a cake

Energy
1509kJ
361kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
19.0g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
31.1g

high

35%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1863kJ / 445kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla sponge cake filled with a lemon curd buttercream and a lemon soak, covered with Belgian white chocolate ganache, with a lemon curd drip, vanilla flavoured frosting and Belgian white chocolate curls.
  • Inspired by a classic lemon curd recipe, this elegant cake is made with three layers of soft vanilla sponge with a zingy lemon soak, layered with lemon curd buttercream. Covered with a smooth Belgian white chocolate ganache, drizzled with a lemon curd drip and a sprinkling of Belgian white chocolate curls.
  • Soft vanilla sponge, filled with lemon curd buttercream and a zingy lemon soak. Covered with Belgian white chocolate ganache, decorated with a lemon curd drip.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate Ganache (31%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Belgian White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract), Glucose Syrup, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Lemon Curd Buttercream (12%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Egg, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Egg White, Lemon Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Curd Drip (3.5%) [Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Dried Egg, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Oil, Colours (Beta-Carotenes, Curcumin)], Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Belgian White Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Lemon Juice, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Dried Egg White.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface.  Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/14 of a cake (81g)
Energy1863kJ / 445kcal1509kJ / 361kcal
Fat23.5g19.0g
Saturates8.9g7.2g
Carbohydrate55.6g45.0g
Sugars38.4g31.1g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein2.6g2.1g
Salt0.27g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Great cake.

5 stars

I bought this for my sister's birthday and was really pleased with it. Lovely layers of moist sponge and a real lemon tang to it. Have bought other cakes before and been disappointed,but this was a real treat. Can't praise it highly enough,would definitely buy again.

lush

5 stars

don't know what some of the other reviewers were eating, but this cake was absolutely gorgeous

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Would definitely buy again

Good quality but way, way too sweet. It was so clo

2 stars

Good quality but way, way too sweet. It was so cloying that it stuck in your throat. Shame as the sharp lemon flavour didn't really have a chance. Even my kids couldn't eat it! If you like the sweetness of Indian or Turkish sweets you may enjoy this.

What is happening to Tesco cakes?

1 stars

Tasted bland, too sweet and somehow soapy. Just a waste of money. Nothing compared to the Finest Spiced ginger Cake Tesco used to sell.

Delicious

5 stars

The most delicious shop bought cake we have ever eaten. Sharp lemon curd with luscious white chocolate ganache. Wonderful for a birthday spent in self isolation!

Delicious!! Totally worth the price tag 🍋

5 stars

Pricey yes but totally worth it!! Had it bought as a surprise birthday cake and as a lover of lemon cake it was everything I wanted and more. Soft, moist and just delicious!! Even a few days after it kept its moisture and flavour. Loved it so much that I’m returning the favour and buying one this week for my others half’s birthday 🥳

