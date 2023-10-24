Garnier Skin Active Tissue Mask Milky Coconut 28G

Garnier Skin Atv Tissue Mask Milky C/nut 28g

UK's No1 Sheet Mask Brand: After 15 minutes, skin feels nourished, hydrated and left glowing and soft! Biodegradable: Because we are committed to the environment, we made our sheet mask compostable in home-compost conditions. If you don't own a home-compost, please discard your mask with the pack in the general waste bin. Milky Sheet Mask with a Hydrating Active + Natural Plant Extract: Enriched with hyaluronic acid and coconut milk to nourish skin and enhance glow. One Bottle of Serum: Contains the equivalent of a week's worth of hydrating active in just one mask. Dermatologically Tested & Vegan Formula: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. This formula contains no animal derived ingredients or by-products. Dry and dull skin in need of a nourishing hydration boost? Indulge yourself with our first sheet mask soaked in a milky serum to intensely nourish and rehydrate dry skin in just 15 minutes. This hydrating sheet mask is infused with the quantity of one bottle of serum that strengthens the skin barrier for up to 24-hour hydration. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Coconut Milk to nourish skin and enhance glow. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive.

Garnier Nutri Bomb super nourishing milky sheet masks for dry, dehydrated and uncomfortable skin. Infused with the quantity of 1 full bottle of milky serum to restore hydration and nourish thirsty skin! Our Nutri Bomb sheet masks contain hydrating hyaluronic acid and nourishing ingredients coconut and almond milk, are vegan and approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme. Goes well with: Moisture Bomb 3 in 1 Day Cream Moisturiser 50ml. Moisture Bomb Hydrating Night Cream Moisturiser 50ml. Micellar Milky Cleansing Water 400ml. Moisture Bomb Milky Tissue Mask Almond 28g.

Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International

Pack size: 28G

Ingredients

967488 5, Aqua / Water, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Propylene Glycol, Dipropylene Glycol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Ceteareth-12, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Phenoxyethanol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract / Sweet Almond Seed Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C246447/1)

Net Contents

28g

Preparation and Usage