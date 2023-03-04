We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Costa Instant Coffee Smooth Medium Roast 100G

Costa Instant Coffee Smooth Medium Roast 100G

3.5(42)
Vegetarian

Freeze Dried Instant Coffee with Micro Fine Ground Roasted Coffee.
At Costa, we know great coffee. The proof? We've been serving our legendary Signature Blend in London since 1971. Now, we've created this instant coffee with the recognisable smooth and nutty taste, mixing finely ground roasted beans with instant coffee for the perfect pick-me-up.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CoffeeUnder Licence from Costa Limited.Costa® is the Registered Trade Mark of Costa Limited.
Instant Coffee with Finely Ground BeansStrength Indicator - 3Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Instant Coffee (90%), Roasted and Ground Coffee (10%)

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

The Perfect Pour1 Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup2 Use hot, not boiling water3 Add milk and sugar if preferred

