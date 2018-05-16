We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Naked 5 Slice Deli Ham 100g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Naked 5 Slice Deli Ham 100g
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g
1 slice (20g) provides:
  • Energy89kJ 21kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.31g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 444kJ

Product Description

  • 5 Formed & Cooked Ham Slices With Added Water
  • See how we did it at finnebrogue.com/naked
  • To find out more about Finnebrogue Artisan visit: finnebrogue.com
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • The Naked Truth
  • We always look at what's wrong with food to figure out how to make it the best it can be, so we have done it again by making your ham
  • Naturally Tasty!
  • And made without nitrites or any other nasties
  • The holy grail of ham!
  • Where we believe we can change the world one gorgeous product at a time
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Tray - Plastic - check local recycling
  • Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • Made Without Nitrites Or Any Other Nasties
  • We use our unique recipe to make this delicious ham without nitrites
  • From Select Cuts Of British Pork Leg
  • Naturally Tasty!
  • Perfect for lunch boxes
  • British pork
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

British Pork (86%), Water, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

For use by date see front of packKeep refrigerated 0-5°C Once opened consume within 2 days and do not exceed use by date Not Suitable for freezing

Produce of

Made in the UK using prime British Pork

Number of uses

5 Servings

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Finnebrogue Estate,
  • Finnebrogue Road,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9AB.

Return to

  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Finnebrogue Estate,
  • Finnebrogue Road,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9AB.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100g
Energy444kJ
-105kcal
Fat2.2g
of which saturates0.8g
Carbohydrate1.3g
of which sugars1.3g
Fibre0.6g
Protein19.8g
Salt1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here