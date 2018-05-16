Naked 5 Slice Deli Ham 100g

- Energy89kJ 21kcal1%
- Fat<0.5g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.31g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 444kJ
Product Description
- 5 Formed & Cooked Ham Slices With Added Water
- See how we did it at finnebrogue.com/naked
- To find out more about Finnebrogue Artisan visit: finnebrogue.com
- The Naked Truth
- We always look at what's wrong with food to figure out how to make it the best it can be, so we have done it again by making your ham
- Naturally Tasty!
- And made without nitrites or any other nasties
- The holy grail of ham!
- Where we believe we can change the world one gorgeous product at a time
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Tray - Plastic - check local recycling
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Made Without Nitrites Or Any Other Nasties
- We use our unique recipe to make this delicious ham without nitrites
- From Select Cuts Of British Pork Leg
- Naturally Tasty!
- Perfect for lunch boxes
- British pork
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
British Pork (86%), Water, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Storage
For use by date see front of packKeep refrigerated 0-5°C Once opened consume within 2 days and do not exceed use by date Not Suitable for freezing
Produce of
Made in the UK using prime British Pork
Number of uses
5 Servings
Name and address
- Made for:
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Finnebrogue Estate,
- Finnebrogue Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9AB.
Return to
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Finnebrogue Estate,
- Finnebrogue Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9AB.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g
|Energy
|444kJ
|-
|105kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|19.8g
|Salt
|1.5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
