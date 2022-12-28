We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine 2 Litre

4.4(7)Write a review
£1.99
£0.10/100ml

250ml glass

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Soft Drink with Plant Extracts with Sweeteners
  • ©2021 The Coca-Cola Company
  • No Calories
  • Pack size: 2L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfate-K), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Storage

Best before: See side of cap or bottle neck. Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

2L = 8 x 250ml glass

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • This is a pressurised container, please open by hand.

Recycling info

Bottle. Certified as Recyclable

Name and address

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100mlPer: 250ml (%*)
Energy:1.4kJ4kJ/
-0.3kcal1kcal (0%)
Fat:0g0g (0%)
of which saturates:0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate:0g0g (0%)
of which sugars:0g0g (0%)
Protein:0g0g (0%)
Salt:0.02g0.05g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
2L = 8 x 250ml glass--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Another of my favourites as one I use as I try not

5 stars

Another of my favourites as one I use as I try not to have caffeine in my drinks. Also lovely taste

a

5 stars

Great for when you want to drink coke at midnight

Great tasting treat for this diabetic

5 stars

Really great tasting, especially as a diabetic, though I never get through a huge bottle before it goes flat, so a lot gets wasted, was buying this in cans, which was much better, but Tesco's have stopped selling cans. I wish they would bring them back!

Great if you like cola and are breastfeeding, love

5 stars

Great if you like cola and are breastfeeding, love that this is finally available

Love coca-cola don’t want sugar, caffeine makes me

5 stars

Love coca-cola don’t want sugar, caffeine makes me shake and stay awake. This is my decaf coffee, great taste

I love the original full fat Coke but need to cut

5 stars

I love the original full fat Coke but need to cut down on sugar and caffeine and this is the first product that’s worked. Really tasty and doesn’t taste like chemicals to me like the old Cole Zero or Caffeine Free Diet Coke did.

horrid

1 stars

this is really horrible. I really like Diet Coke Caffeine Free, but this stuff just tastes nothing like it and leaves a horrible taste in the mouth. No more Coke Zero in this house. I bought 3 bottles, it's all been poured away.

