Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine 2 Litre

Another of my favourites as one I use as I try not to have caffeine in my drinks. Also lovely taste
Great for when you want to drink coke at midnight
Great tasting treat for this diabetic
Really great tasting, especially as a diabetic, though I never get through a huge bottle before it goes flat, so a lot gets wasted, was buying this in cans, which was much better, but Tesco's have stopped selling cans. I wish they would bring them back!
Great if you like cola and are breastfeeding, love that this is finally available
Love coca-cola don’t want sugar, caffeine makes me shake and stay awake. This is my decaf coffee, great taste
I love the original full fat Coke but need to cut down on sugar and caffeine and this is the first product that’s worked. Really tasty and doesn’t taste like chemicals to me like the old Cole Zero or Caffeine Free Diet Coke did.
horrid
this is really horrible. I really like Diet Coke Caffeine Free, but this stuff just tastes nothing like it and leaves a horrible taste in the mouth. No more Coke Zero in this house. I bought 3 bottles, it's all been poured away.