Nivea Body Lotion Rich Nourishing Deep Moisture Serum 75Ml

Nivea Body Lotion Rich Nourishing Deep Moisture Serum 75Ml
The NIVEA Rich Nourishing body lotion will noticeably reduce the roughness of your skin. Infused with the NIVEA Deep Moisture Serum, natural almond oil and vitamin E. The patented NIVEA formula uses the knowledge, that our skin contains sufficient moisture in its deeper layers. The unique composition of skin’s own moisturizer, moisture-locking lipids and care providing oils bind and hold water in the skin thus the moisture cannot evaporate easily into the surrounding area. The skin is well protected from drying out, because water loss is reduced and the moisture level of the skin is increased. The latest testing methods have shown that the perfect combination of high quality ingredients of our NIVEA body milk and lotions together with the NIVEA Deep Moisture Serum penetrates deeply into the skin, locking moisture and providing deep moisture for 48h. An effect you can not only feel but also see. The product comes in a convenient 75ml size making it perfect for on-the-go usage.
For dry to very dry skinRich and creamy formula nourishes to perceptively reduce the roughness of your dry skinFormula with Almond Oil softens the skin48 hour noticeably smoother skin
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Isohexadecane, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, PEG-40 Sorbitan Perisostearate, Cera Microcristallina, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Tocopherol, Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

75ml ℮

