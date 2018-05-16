Tesco Fire Pit Smoky Onion Relish 300G

- Energy111kJ 26kcal1%
- Fat<0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars5.2g6%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 130kcal
Product Description
- A sweet smoky onion relish with mustard seeds.
- A sweet and smoky onion relish that is the perfect pairing for your BBQ Burgers
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion (53%), Sugar, Water, Muscovado Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Onion, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Ginger Purée, Mustard Seed, Onion Powder, Smoked Maltodextrin, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
Number of uses
15 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy
|554kJ / 130kcal
|111kJ / 26kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|30.8g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|26.1g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
