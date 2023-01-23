Nivea Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes Sensitive Skin 25 Wipes

Effectively removes waterproof make-up and mascara Specifically made for sensitive skin with soothing dexpanthenol, 0% alcohol and fragrance free Biodegradable plant-based tissue & vegan formula - no animal derived ingredients Packaging made from 45% recycled material For thorough, yet gently cleansed skin

NIVEA 3in1 Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes for Sensitive Skin – Caring yet effective plant-based cleansing wipes. NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes are the ideal cleansing wipes for sensitive skin, enriched with soothing Dexpanthenol to effectively remove even waterproof make-up and mascara, leaving the skin thoroughly cleansed and refreshed. Soft biodegradable plant-based fibre wipes, made of naturally-derived ingredients with 0% alcohol. The formula is fragrance free to gently and thoroughly cleanse the face, especially designed for sensitive skin.

