T.P/Chef No Beef Black Bean Sauce With Rice 380G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 517kJ / 122kcal
Product Description
- Wheat and pea protein strips in a black bean sauce with red and green peppers, with cooked jasmine rice.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Wheat and pea protein strips in black bean sauce with jasmine rice.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Water, Wheat and Pea Protein Strips (15%) [Water, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein Isolate, Sunflower Oil, Pea Starch, Flavouring, Malted Barley Extract, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Smoked Yeast, Mushroom Powder], Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Black Beans, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Wine Vinegar, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Bean, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Red Chilli Purée, Glucose Syrup, Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins 30secs / 900W 3mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (353g**)
|Energy
|517kJ / 122kcal
|1825kJ / 432kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.9g
|63.1g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.6g
|Protein
|6.8g
|24.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|2.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 353g.
|-
|-
