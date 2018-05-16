Scotts Porage Oats Porridge 2Kg

- Energy1144kJ 272kcal14%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates3.5g18%
- Sugars13g14%
- Salt0.30g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1565kJ/
Product Description
- Scott's Rolled Oats
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
- - Scott's contain thicker rolled porage oats
- - We carefully grade and select each grain so that only the best oats go into every pack
- - Our porridge contains no artificial flavourings, colourings or preservatives
- - To create our own distinctive taste the oats are rolled thicker and are gently kilned
- - The true taste of Scotland
- Scott's Porage Oats have been milled in Scotland since 1880 and to ensure you enjoy every bowlful we use only the highest quality oats and milling processes. We carefully grade and select each grain so that only the best oats go into every pack. To create our own distinctive taste the oats are rolled thicker and are gently kilned - to bring you the true taste of Scotland!
- Oat beta-glucan 3.6g per 100g. Each serving (40g) contains 47% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
- Scott's and Scott's Porage Oats are registered trademarks. ©2019
- Traditional Smooth Cut Oats
- Helps lower cholesterol
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 2000G
Information
Ingredients
100% Scott's Rolled Oats, withoot anythin' added
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat, Barley. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry PlaceOnce opened, porage is best eaten within two months. Or it lasts longer if you store it in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Mix 40g of oats with 275ml of milk (or cold water) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Simmer for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Serve with sugar or salt to taste.
Remember, Guid Gear Comes in SMA' Bulk*.
* Meaning good things come in small packages. Or small(ish) bowls.
Produce of
Milled in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Scott's porage is delicious however you make it. Here are some other ways you might want to spice yours up.
- Tasty Tips
- Add salt for a traditional bowl, or sugar for something sweeter. You might want to try golden syrup, or fruit, or jam. Enjoy whatever you like with your porage.
Number of uses
This pack contains 50 servings
Name and address
- A & R Scott,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7737,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: A&R Scott,
Return to
- Scott's Quality Promise
- This Scott's porage should be perfect.
- If it's not, please return the remainder of the porage and the flap from the box with the 'Best before' code on it to:
- Consumer Service Department
- A & R Scott,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7737,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: A&R Scott,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
Net Contents
2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g serving
|per 40g
|per 40g**serving prepared (%*)
|Energy
|1565kJ/
|626kJ/
|1144kJ/
|-
|374kcal
|150kcal
|272kcal(14%*)
|Fat
|8.0g
|3.2g
|7.7g(11%*)
|(of which saturates)
|1.5g
|0.6g
|3.5g(18%*)
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|24g
|37g
|(of which sugars)
|1.0g
|0.4g
|13g(14%*)
|Fibre
|9.0g
|3.6g
|3.6g
|Protein
|11g
|4.4g
|13g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|0.30g(5%*)
|This pack contains 50 servings
|-
|-
|-
|**with 275ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.