We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tanqueray London Dry Gin & Tonic 250Ml

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tanqueray London Dry Gin & Tonic 250Ml
£2.50
£10.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tanqueray London Dry Gin & Tonic 250ml
  • - The superior taste of Tanqueray London Dry Gin perfectly mixed with Tonic
  • - Tanqueray's premium ready to drink cans are the ideal choice for those that seek a convenient option without having to compromise on the unmistakable quality of Tanqueray gin
  • - With four perfectly balanced botanicals of juniper, coriander, angelica and liquorice, this ready to drink option recreates Tanqueray's signature G&T in every can.
  • - The perfect option for on the go summer ocassions with friends, or simply serve over ice and garnish with lime for a unmistakable G&T experience at home
  • - A convenient, premium ready to go option
  • Since 1830, Tanqueray has been the hallmark for quality with taste as its defining source of authority. Made with the finest ingredients from around the world, Tanqueray is crafted from four perfectly balanced botanicals and then mixed with tonic to create the ultimate Gin and Tonic for times when you're looking for a convenient ready to-go option. These premium Tanqueray & Tonic cans are the perfect addition to any occasion, whether outside enjoying a delicious picnic under the summer sun with friends or enjoying at home after work.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • With four perfectly balanced botanicals of juniper, coriander, angelica and liquorice, this ready to drink option recreates Tanqueray's signature G&T in every can

ABV

6.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold

Name and address

  • Diageo GB Ltd,
  • 16 Great Marlborough Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1F 7HS.

Return to

  • Diageo GB Ltd,
  • 16 Great Marlborough Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1F 7HS.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy (kJ)718kj
Energy (kcal)173kcal
Fat (g)0g
of which saturated (g)0g
Carbohydrate (g)15.5g (250ml)
of which sugars (g)15.5g (250ml)
Fibre (g)0g
Protein (g)0g
Salt (g)0mg
View all Ready to Drink Premixed Spirits & Cocktails

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Enjoyable

4 stars

Enjoyable although personally I prefer my gin with a little bit of a stronger taste.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here